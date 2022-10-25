Best AI Video Quality Enhancer Software You Should Use (7 Top Picks)

Aiming to improve the quality of a video isn’t a new thing anymore, as you’d find many content creators who tend to enhance the resolution of a video to make it more entertaining and relevant.

Especially when you’re looking to play the video on a large screen, you can’t opt for HD or MP4 videos. Instead, it would help if you aimed to go for 4K or 8K videos to excite your audience about the content you deliver.

So, having an AI upscaling video technology is pretty important to improve the resolution of the video, and we’ll introduce the brilliant tools to serve your purpose in this guide.

Top 1 HitPaw Video Enhancer

It won’t be easy for an AI video upscaler to nail everything when improving the quality of a video. Software rarely makes your video perfect, but if you acquire the services of HitPaw Video Enhancer, wherever you’d expect this software to turn up for you, it won’t shy away from doing it.

Whether you intend to upscale video to 4K or you’re looking to improve the lighting of the footage, HitPaw Video Enhancer won’t leave anything behind it to make your video look extraordinary.

On top of that, this AI video upscaling tool comes with AI technology, meaning you don’t need to manage the different editing features to enhance the video quality.

Instead, you must select the AI model and apply it to your video. Importantly, HitPaw Video Enhancer comes with a simple user interface that makes everything look stunning and effortless.

Features

AI Technology that comes with 5 brilliant AI models

Increase the resolution up to 8K

Exclusive face model and animation to the fix face and anime perfectly

It makes the blurry-looking video clearer

It offers a simple user interface

Supports batch processing

Allows you to reduce the noise from your video

How to upscale video using HitPaw Video Enhancer?

Step 1:

Download the HitPaw Video Enhancer from the official website and install the software on your PC. Next, start the program to begin the proceedings.

Step 2:

Tap on the ”Choose File” icon to import the video you want to enhance the video quality. Luckily, you can also import multiple videos as HitPaw Video Enhancer supports batch conversion.

Step 3:

Select an AI model you’d like to use on your video.

Step 4:

Once the video is enhanced properly, preview the effects and look at the different aspects of the video. Later, tap on Export to download the video on your PC.

Note:

Want to enhance image quality and resolution with one click? You can try HitPaw Photo Enhancer.

Top 2 Adobe Premiere Pro CC

You’d have known about the popularity of Adobe Premiere Pro CC as it is a brilliant AI video upscale tool that stimulates making the video quality better.

Although the interface of this tool might be difficult for many people to like but once mastered using, it surely is worthy of your attention.

Features

Easy curve adjustments

Brilliant video editing features

Allows you to mix the audio files with your video

Professional software that offers advanced features

Top 3 DVDFab Video Enhancer AI

Knowing how to upscale videos becomes even more interesting when you’ve got DVDFab Video Enhancer AI up in the sleeves. DVDFab is a reputable tool that holds the ability to enhance the resolution and quality of your video to up to 4K

Luckily, it comes with AI technology, meaning you can automatically enhance your video’s resolution, courtesy of this flawless feature.

Features

Works on the different parts of the video, including brightness and saturation

It supports multiple video formats

Multiple output profiles and AI model

Smooth user interface

Top 4 Topaz Video Enhance AI

Another sublime AI upscale video tool that can make the video look stunning and gigantic is Topaz Video Enhance AI.

This excellent tool can enhance the video’s resolution and multiple videos simultaneously. On top of that, it supports DSLR, DVD, and HD stock footage.

Features

It helps you turn low-resolution footage into high-resolution video

You can enhance the video up to 4K and 8K.

You can import multiple videos simultaneously.

It offers AI technology.

Top 5 AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI

AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI is a brilliant AI-based video upscaling tool with a neural network for enhancing video quality.

Luckily, this brilliant tool allows you to upscale your video from HD to 4K and 8K. It is nearly a perfect tool, but this tool’s interface needs to improve and improve.

Features

Upscaling video from HD to 4K and 8K

AI-powered video enhancement

Allows you to improve the video quality automatically

Compatible with Mac and Windows

Tricky yet effective user interface

Top 6 PowerDirector

If you’re looking for an innovative video AI upscaling tool, PowerDirector is the answer for you.

It works uniquely and helps you customize objects and shapes in the video to improve its video quality. So, choosing PowerDirector to improve video quality is surely a good option.

Features

4K video support

Offers fast and slow motion effects

Brilliant built-in templates

Allows you to improve the video quality with ease

Top 7 iSize

iSize uses machine learning and neural network to make the ordinary-looking video breathtaking and watchable.

The manner in which iSize tells you how to upscale a video to 4K is worth appreciating as it makes your job easier than you think.

However, newbies might struggle with using this tool, as understanding the dynamics of the software might take extra time.

Features

It supports multiple video formats.

It helps you enhance the quality of your video

Improves the lighting of your video

Final Words

Finding a stunning video upscaler takes a huge effort, but this guide makes things look effortless.

You can take notes from the various tools mentioned in this guide to enhance video quality. Of all the video quality enhancers we’ve revealed, HitPaw Video Enhancer is the most powerful and efficient one, courtesy of the brilliant AI models.