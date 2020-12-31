Best Electric Vehicles on the Market in 2021

When it comes to political and social trends, energy efficiency is one of the hot button topics that are driving the auto industry. More consumers are looking for sustainable vehicles to reduce costs, and their carbon footprint, in 2021.

For those who are shopping for a new vehicle, it’s important to think about the possibilities available in the electric vehicle market today. This sector is more affordable and accessible than before, and buyers are prioritizing energy efficiency.

Check out the leading models on the 2021 market, and how EV technology is growing after the pandemic. If you are afraid to go to a dealership in person, don’t hesitate to use an online virtual showroom to “see” the vehicles.

Lucid Air

Those who want something sleek without succumbing to the mainstream e-vehicle trend will find everything they need in the Lucid Air 2021 model. This fast-charging sedan is sporty and practical, with the ability to recharge 300 miles of driving distance in just 20 minutes.

This model comes with more than 500 miles of EPA-verified range, and is great for commuters and weekend warriors who want to arrive in style.

The unit also comes with a high level of performance, and is able to reach a ¼ mile in 10 seconds flat.

Tesla Model S

If you’re at all interested in electric vehicles, you’ve likely heard or read about the Tesla Model S. This affordable, high-performance EV is equipped with an impressive range that rivals comparable options.

With access to virtually the largest charging network in the country, it’s easier to commute long distances and even embark on road trips in the HOV lane.

Additionally, this unit comes with self-driving capabilities and smart technology that can be synced with the driver’s mobile device.

Polestar 2

Expensive, unattainable all-electric vehicles are officially a thing of the past. The Polestar 2 is the 5-door fastback that can fit into virtually any household.

With up to 233 miles on each charge, it’s possible to plan trips efficiently across the country. For those who are worried about getting a higher ROI, the Polestar 2 comes with a wide range of customizable features and perks.In less than 5 seconds, this model can race up to 62 mph on an all-electric power system.

BMW i3

Electric sedans are also peppering the luxury market, and the i3 is BMW’s contribution to this growing corner of the industry. Drivers can secure a potential savings of more than $4,400 over the first six years of ownership, simply by forgoing the need for gasoline. This mid-tier model is roomy, efficient, and comes with a high ROI over time.

Unlike other options on this list, the BMW i3 was built to stand out. The signature blue and white paint job is striking, and the modern design is unique among the brand’s fleet of classic styles.

If you want a car that will bring all eyes on you at the office, this is the perfect model to drive into 2021.

Chevrolet Bolt

This might be one of the most well-known compact models on the market, and its popularity comes at no surprise. The Chevrolet Bolt is sold at an opening MSRP price of just $36,500 and comes with all of the bells and whistles expected with more expensive models.

The 2021 version comes with some key specializations and customizable features, such as:

More than a dozen eye-catching color options

EVgo account access

Energy Assist charging station locator

Driver information center

With a mix of convenience and high-tech connectivity, this is the perfect middle-of-the-road choice for techies and beginner buyers.

The alternative fuel sphere is growing rapidly, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Now, electric vehicles are more widely available than ever – and more affordable.

No matter what you’re looking for, there is an EV model for your unique lifestyle and needs.