Best Games For MacBook Air

We don’t tend to think of Mac’s as gaming laptops – after all there are better gaming laptops, but over the last few years they have begun to make real headway in the gaming industry. This has a lot to do with how popular their laptops have become, especially the mid-range MacBook air. If you have a MacBook air and you want to game, but don’t want to spend out on a gaming laptop, don’t worry. There is an array of games that are available to you that perform well on a MacBook air.

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

What makes rise of the tomb raider so good is that unlike many games, it has been developed for mac. This means that your software optimisation is going to be phenomenal (as this is where apple excels) and your game play is going to be smooth. The recent upgrade that has been made in all of Mac’s graphics card are starting to make people take notice when it comes to developing games for mac. This wasn’t the case 5 years ago, but the popularity of Macs has made developers take note so they can release new games and send to best laptops.

Overwatch

Overwatch is another game that has been developed for Mac and is awesome to play on the MacBook air. It is an open world shooter game and has roughly 30 million members worldwide. What makes overwatch so good is the number of free updates you get on a regular basis, these include outfits, weapons and new parts of the game. Overwatch really has flown under the radar for some time and we can’t fully understand why, seeing as how it won game of the year in 2017.

Disco Elysium

If raiding tombs and first-person shooters aren’t your thing, what about being a drunk detective? Yes, you read that right, a drunk detective. We love this game for its originality and the fact that you can play it seamlessly on a MacBook Air. When you start the

game, you wake up drunk in a motel room with no idea how you got there, no one is really any help and it is up to you to forge your own path, figure out what happened and uncover your identity in the process. If you want an immersive game that doesn’t involve too much shooting, then this is the one for you.

Undertale

Undertale goes against the grain of the other games we have reviewed. It just goes to show that you don’t need CPU hogging games in order to have a good time or graphics that blow your mind every time you turn your MacBook Air on. It looks as though it hails from the late 1980’s to early 1990’s and is fantastic. It follows the age-old narrative of a human trying to get out of the underworld, all in 155MB. Some people call it ugly, but what it is, is a break from being overwhelmed with everything in game play, it gives you a much needed reprieve to enjoy the story you are undertaking.

Fire Watch

If you love beautiful scenes but relaxed game play, fire watch maybe the one for you, especially if you are trying to wind down before bed. You are a ranger in the forest, watching for fires and making sure the park remains in good shape. You’ll pick up litre, return lost children to their parents. There is more to it than just being a park ranger though, there are weird and strange things happening in the local community and in the forest that you are watching. Not only do you have possibly the most beautiful game play that we have ever seen, you also have a delicately unwinding story that leads you down the path of discovery. It really is one of the best games we have played and once you start, you won’t want to look at anything else.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to gaming on MacBook Air’s, you now have more variety than ever because games developers are finally targeting the apple market. Thanks to the update on their graphics card a few years ago, MacBook’s are now beginning to be included in the discussion for games development. Current Mac users are already reaping these rewards and have been given some of the best game of the last 5 years which have been developed solely for MacBook’s. Whether you want a first person shooter, a stunning backdrop to a park rangers job or you simply want to walk out of the underworld in 155Mb, there is a game for you and your MacBook air.