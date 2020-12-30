Best Google Pixel XL Cases

If you own a Google Pixel XL, then you know how incredible this phone is and the importance of protecting it. The best way to keep this phone safe is with the best Pixel XL case on the market.

But with so many to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you?

Your case should be strong enough to protect your phone if you drop it, but still slim enough to fit in your pocket. Additionally, the best Pixel XL cases should come in a variety of styles to best fit your needs.

For a list of the best Pixel XL cases, be sure to keep reading for information you won’t want to miss.

Best Pixel 2 XL Case

If you’re looking for a case that offers protection from drops and accidental water damage, then look no further than the LifeProof FRE Series Waterproof Case. Not only does this case offer shockproof features, but it lives up to strict military standards and can handle being in upwards of 2 meters of water for an hour.

Best Pixel 3a XL Case

One of the best cases for the Google Pixel 3a XL is the Incipio NGP Series Gel Case. This case offers a material that can’t be stretched or torn and is shock-absorbing. If you’re looking to protect your phone, this case is one of the best.

Best Google Pixel 3 XL Case

In order to protect your Google Pixel, consider purchasing the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case. This stylish case not only gives the appearance of stardust mixed into its clear shell, but it provides unparalleled protection for your phone.

Another great option is the OtterBox Defender Case. This rugged case provides multiple layers of protection, helping keep your phone safe in the event you accidentally drop it. Its built-in belt clip holster provides an extra layer of protection, keeping your phone securely attached to you at all times.

Best Google Pixel 4 XL Case

If you have the Google Pixel 4 XL, then one of the best cases is the Case-Mate Tough Hybrid Case. Not only will you help to keep your phone safe, but you’ll look stylish doing it. With protection for up to a 10-foot drop, this slim case is a must-have.

Another one of the best Pixel XL cases for the 4 XL is the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case. As with the 3 XL, this durable case will help protect your phone if dropped, with bumpers along a raised screen to add further protection.

Choosing the Best Pixel XL Cases

Whether you’re looking for a waterproof case or one that can handle drops of up to 10 feet, the best Pixel XL cases are the ones that meet your specific needs and fit into your daily lifestyle. With so many choices, you’ll be sure to find the perfect case for your Google Pixel.

