Best iOS App for Stock Trading

Stock trading has been one of the most lucrative online activities to venture into. However, not every trader succeeds in this market since it is volatile and carries the risk of losing money. Fortunately, there are things you can do to maximize your potential in stock trading. First, you need a reliable stock broker that hosts numerous stocks to choose from for trading and portfolio diversification.

Another thing you need to do to succeed in stock trading is thoroughly analyze the stock market and create solid trading strategies. It is also crucial to track your activities and ensure your open positions are not affected. This is where stock trading apps come in to save the day. You can install your preferred app on your mobile device and manage your trades on the go.

Below are the top three apps we consider best for iOS devices. These apps are highly rated on the App Store and Trustpilot. All you have to do is compare them and select the best one for your stock trading requirements. Should you not find a suitable iOS app from our list below, refer here for expert recommendations in the UK.

1. eToro

eToro is one of the best iOS apps for stock trading since it doesn’t charge commissions. The app is also user-friendly and easy to operate, making it suitable for newbies. Plus, you get access to excellent research materials for skills development. Learning resources are also available in plenty to boost your skills level. The broker is highly regulated across various jurisdiction areas, including the US, UK, Germany, South Africa, etc.

eToro gives you access to over 17 exchanges where over 2,000 stocks are listed for you to choose and trade. You only need to make a deposit starting from $50 to access this broker and pay spreads on stock trading. Fortunately, eToro features a social and copy trading platform to boost your experience, so feel free to test it out via its demo account before making a final decision.

2. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is another stock trading app users highly rate and recommend on the App Store. With only a $100 minimum deposit, you will have access to its user-friendly and customizable platform. Plus, the AvaTrade iOS app, AvaTradeGO, has fast trade execution speed, allowing you to enjoy your experience and benefit from short positions such as CFD stock trading.

Installing AvaTradeGO on your iOS mobile device is a pretty straightforward process. All transactions are done for free, and traders also incur low spreads. Like eToro above, AvaTrade does not charge commissions for stock trading. Over 90 stocks are offered for CFD trading, and if you are an advanced stock trader, AvaTrade offers MT4 and MT5 platforms hosting advanced research materials for your strategy.

3. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is another iOS app highly rated by users on the App Store. The app has fast order execution speed, making it easier for users to take advantage of short-term positions before the market changes. You can access over 80 global share markets with a minimum deposit of $100.

We highly recommend IBKR for experienced traders because its platform can be challenging for newbies to navigate. Its professional stock trading platforms offer excellent order types to choose from based on your skill level. Plus, you will have access to other quality research materials for your strategy free of charge and incur low commissions. Keep in mind that this app guarantees you funds safety since top authorities, like the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, etc., oversee its activities.

Final Takeaways

The best iOS app for stock trading can be challenging to find since it must suit all your trading requirements for maximum potential. The above three stock trading apps are highly rated on the App Store, and we believe their features will help you easily maneuver through the stock market. Remember, while the best iOS app is what you need to increase your success potential in the stock market, you must also select the best stock with growth potential. There are a gazillion stocks listed on the above-recommended apps. Therefore, conduct additional research on the best stocks to trade instead of randomly choosing based on your friends’ or other traders’ recommendations.