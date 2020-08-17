Best Laptops for students, Bloggers & Journalists

Are you a blogger, student, or a journalist and looking for the best laptop that you can buy with your previous one? Buying a new laptop it’s never been easier even when your money is on the line. One wrong choice can make you regret not because you bought a wrong, but you waste your money.

Once you start searching for an ideal laptop, you are likely to be boarded with multiple options, but you will find them categorized according to your need/demand. Keeping all the requirements in mind, we have rounded up our top picks based on the needs of people belonging to different walks of life.

This will help you effortlessly find the one you need by finding the information under the relevant category.

Laptops for students

There are different types of laptops very in processor performance, battery life, quality of laptop material, and keyboard. You will find many best friends in the market, such as Del, Apple, Microsoft, HP, and many more. As a student, you need more affordable and flexible laptops.

Moreover, they must have a longer battery life and a powerful machine. The best college laptops include HP Envy 13 (2019), Dell XPS 12 (2020), HP Envy x360 13 (2020), Apple MacBook air (2020), and HP Spectre x360 (late 2019). Have a look below to know about the features. Top three include the following;

HP Envy 13 (2019)

This is the best laptop for students as it is attractive, has past performance, bright display, and no thunderbolt. Moreover, it has excellent battery timing.

Display: 13.3 inches, 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i5 and core i7

Ram: 8GB and 16GB

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Dell XPS 13 (2020)

It is smart, attractive, and powerful. It has extended battery life and powerful performance. It was allowed to trackpad and keyboard with no bezels at all.

Display: 13.4 inches, 1920 X 1200p

CPU: Intel Core i3, core i5, and Core i7

Ram: 8GB and 16GB

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

It has a sleek design and creates a battery life. Its keyboard is very comfortable with a gorgeous unibody aluminum design.

Display: 13.3 inches, 2560 X 1600p

CPU: Intel Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3

Ram: 8GB and 16GB

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Laptops for writers, bloggers, and journalists

There are a lot of options for writers, locket, and journalists when it comes to laptops. But a lot of them have a cramped keyboard and short battery, which makes them unsuitable for your job.

The best laptops for bloggers and journalists include Lenovo IdeaPad S145, Google PixelBox Go, HP Spectre x360, and MacBook Pro.

Lenovo IdeaPad s145

It is known for its quality, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. Its features include the following:

Battery time: 4 hours

RAM: 8GB

Weight: 4.08 lbs

Google pixelbook go

This can be considered as one of the best laptops for journalists out there. It has extra-long battery time and lightweight.

Display: 13.3 inches

CPU: Core i5 and core i7

RAM: 8GB and 16GB

Weight: 2 lbs

MacBook Pro

It has a slimmer feel and a more powerful battery. Its keyboard is magical and super comfortable, which offers the best writing experience.

Its features include the following:

Display: 13.3 inches

RAM: 8GB

Battery time: 12 hours

Ending note

When it comes to buying a laptop, there are multiple choices. One should always keep their profession in view when purchasing a new laptop. Other than blogging, writing, or using laptops for academic purposes, if you are looking for something for Photoshop or video editing, you should go for a laptop having a core i5 processor, 8GB RAM with 6 to 8 hours battery life.

Buying or replacing the laptop is never easy, and it takes a lot of time, so you should not panic and look for all the features in order to make the best decision you never have to regret.