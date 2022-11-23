Best Online Language Tutoring Platforms

Learning a new language is the desire of many. In this fast-paced global world and ever-growing international connections, everyone wants to speak the languages of other continents. People learn a new language for different reasons. To travel the world, expand their businesses, make new friends, connect with other cultures, find love, exercise their brains, or simply earn the title of bilingualism or multilingualism. This article is all about the best way you can learn a language in the easiest and most fun method possible. But before that;

Why Online Language Platforms?

Over a decade ago, if one wants to learn a new language, there was a huge hurdle to cross. You first look for a language school around (while hoping they teach the language you desire to learn). Then you sign up, turn around your entire schedule, take multiple trips back and forth, burn fuel, spend a fortune on transportation, get stuck in traffic, or even forget to feed your cat.

However, with the wonders of digital technology, no one has to deal with that anymore. One can now learn a new language, for example the Polish language, from the comfort of their home with online Polish tutors. You learn at your time, and pace, on a comfortable bed or with a cup of tea brewing nearby.

Which are the Best Online Tutoring Platforms

Getting a reliable online platform can seem overwhelming. There are so many websites out there offering different kinds of language teaching services. Don’t worry, you don’t have to try them all to come to a decision.

Here are six effective, accessible, and affordable online language tutoring platforms designed to cater to individual preferences.

1. Verbling

Verbling is one of the most successful language teaching platforms online. It was founded in 2011 and teaches up to 70 languages across the globe such as English, Greek, Japanese, Chinese Russian, Polish, and so on.

The prices of the lessons are set by the tutors and classes with them can be booked anytime they offer video calling services.

The tutors present a certificate of skill so you can rest assured of their authenticity. The language tutors on the platform are from all across the globe. Anyone certified can become a tutor. The pay rate is great; Verbling collects a 15% commission on each lesson you take.

2. ITalki

ITalki is one of the best-known platforms and is very cost-effective. It boasts over 10,000 tutors and just like verbling, the teachers set the price for the lessons. You have the choice to pick between professors in the field or you can go for community tutors if you are on a tighter budget. There is also a community of learners one can connect with. An exciting opportunity to make friends through the connection of language.

ITalki teaches over 100 languages, including extremely rare languages most have never heard of. They even teach American Sign language. Here you learn more than just spoken languages which broadens your communication power among differently-abled people that you come across.

3. JustLearn

JustLearn is a subscription-based platform that teaches over 50 languages. All tutors go through a strict selection process. You are required to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree before being approved to teach on their platform. Your formal educational level is considered, not just your language-speaking abilities.

The lessons take place on zoom and learners can enjoy 25 minutes of free trial lessons. You can subscribe for packages between 4-32 lessons per month. This lets you know from the get-go exactly how many classes you are going to take each month.

4. Preply

Unlike many language platforms, Preply offers a wide variety of courses for each language. This means that for each language you pick, you get to choose among different categories in accordance with your needs and purpose of learning. Whether you are learning a language to travel, study, settle abroad or even pass a language exam, they have a type of course for them all.

Preply manually verifies and approves tutor’s profiles to pick only the most qualified. If you are planning to be a tutor, it is important to note. 100% commission is taken from you during the first lesson. Subsequent teachings require a commission of 18-38%, depending on how long you teach. The longer you teach, the more you earn per lesson.

5. Fluent City

Fluent City offers private tutoring and group classes. If you learn better in groups, this platform is ideal for you. Group classes have a fixed total of 20 hours, which is broken down into a weekly or biweekly schedule.

They teach at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels however, some levels are not available on the online classes for some specific languages being learned. Only those with private tutors can access them.

For private classes, you can pay on a one-month subscription or a one-off payment. The subscription also grants you access to a huge archive of resources such as textbooks, video lessons, and audio files.

6. Lingoda

With Lingoda, you have the option to pick between a small group of 3-5 learners or have one-on-one individual lessons. You get the pick any time of the day and night according to your convenience.

Unlike other platforms, Lingoda only teaches 4 European languages: English, French, Russian and German. Only certified native-speaking teachers tutor students.

Lingoda follows the CERF guideline which ranks learners on a scale of A1 – C2. A1 to A2 is for beginner and elementary level, B1 to B2 is for intermediate and upper-intermediate levels and C1 to C2 learners are for advanced and near-native skill levels.

The platform offers a very flexible payment plan. You can pay monthly, quarterly, biannually, or annually.

Bonus Tip: A Few More Suggestions for You:

● Rype

● Live Lingua

● Verbal Planet

● Lingoci

● Myngol

● Facebook Groups

Conclusion

Learning a new language has never been easier. There are so many platforms out there to teach you based on your skill level, purpose, financial capability, life schedule, occupation, schedule, and social preference. There is a tutor for everyone to get the best language learning experience, connect, boost their brain power and meet people from all over the world. All are accessible to you through the click of a keyboard or the tap of a screen.