Best Reviewed Gaming Laptops that you must Buy this Year

Shopping for a gaming laptop is unlike an ordinary one. It needs serious attention to be paid on configuration, processor, graphic cards set etc. duly shopping. In brief, getting a gaming laptop simply means bringing home a new machine that assembles turbo speed processors and advanced setup.

Each gaming laptop is both structurally and functionally vary from each other which further impacts upon their performance. For instance, while a heavy game requires RTX 3800 GPU configuration and 1080 HD resolution, RTX3700 will work well for less heavy games. Similar theory is applicable on CPU and processor as well. Thus, if you’re in a hunt for the best gaming laptops available in 2021 Indian market, you can easily get the names here. However, before stepping into the main discussion, keep these points in mind before shopping one.

Points to note for a gaming laptop

. Graphics Card

Necessary for high gaming and display experience. Best combination is CPU+GPU. Try NVIDIA graphic cards 3000 series for best result.

. Processor

Important to execute laptops performance and speed. Better the processor faster will be the execution.

. RAM

High RAM supports laptops speed and data monitoring

. Storage

For alien gaming experience, a separate slot for SSD must be there. Minimum SSD storage should be 100 GB.

. Display, design and backlight facility

Interplay of RGB backlight and front light display gives a brilliant effect. Ideal resolution is 1920×1080. Some laptop also supports Niddia’s G-sync and AMD’s Free sync display resolution.

Brief research on global laptop gaming market

With the rising fame of computer games, MRFR Global laptop market research report anticipates an overall 22% increase of global gamers from 2017 to 2023. While IAMI of India shows a continual uprise of internet users from 560 million to 737 million which juxtaposes rapid download of heavy computer games. Apart from these, popular gaming internals namely Intel comet lake, AMD, Big Navi, NDVI RTX 3000 series have made their laptops highly affordable. All these scenarios indicate a gradual ascend of the gaming market and laptops across the globe.

Best gaming laptops for 2021

The list of top gaming laptops are huge. However, considering the budget amiability these 5 laptops have mustered best feedback. So, let’s get details of their features and configurations.

1. Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer predator Helios 300 is best for hardore gamers. The processor supports intel i-7-8750H 6 cores. The GPU supports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Overclockable Graphics quality that has 6 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, enough to mirror a real time gaming experience.

Powered by LED backlight IPS display this 15.6” laptop also derives potential RAM support which is of 16GB DDR4 2666MHz DRAM Memory. Overall SSD is 256 GB along with 1 TB HDD.

Pros: Sufficient and powerful RAMRobust quality of graphics cardReviewed as best seller Drawbacks: Heating issueModerate sound quality

Technical details

OS Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Core i-7-8750H 6 cores, 8th gen RAM 16GB DDR4 Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Storage 256 GB+ 1 TB Screen & display 15.6” and 1920×1080 HD Battery life 180 W, 7 hours View Price

2. Lenovo Legion Y540

If there is an economic yet powerful gaming laptop, Lenovo Legion Y540 stands first in the row. It can be attainable under Rs. 70k. The processor corresponds with intel i5 core, 8th gen which spins and performs at a speed of 2.4ghz to 4.1 ghz. Best part of this gaming laptop is featured with the display and resolution which supports anti glare technology, IPS display 60hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU produces a fantastic gaming experience. To grab it under more discounts, you can peek inside Lenovo’s store and grab ongoing offers or you can always find Lenovo Coupons on Zoutons.com.

Pros: Excellent resolution and displayWorks in a turbo speedBudget effective Drawbacks: Noisy speakerLow battery lifeHeavy weight

Technical details

OS Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Core Intel I5-9300H, 4 cores, 9th gen RAM 8 GB DDR4 Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Storage 256 GB+ 1 HDD Display 15.6” and 1920×1080 HD Battery life 5 hours View Price

3. HP Pavilion gaming

Another cost effective gaming laptop and revolutionary creation of the gaming market. Notable features knot down three major parameters; Intel i-5 core processor that works in a turbo speed, anti glare IPS and WLED backlit display and advanced GPU, enough to shoot an unimaginable gaming view.

Pros: backlight displaySleek and stylish lookRobust processor Drawbacks: Noisy speakerHeating issue

Technical details

OS Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Core Intel i5-9300H, 4 cores, 9th gen RAM 8 GB DDR4 Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, dedicated to 4GD GDDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6” and 1920×1080 HD Battery life 8 hours View Price

4. ASUS TUF gaming A15

ASUS TUF A15 is operated by Windows 10 home and it has AMD Ryzen processor instead of intel. It’s designed with basic RAM of 8GB, expandable up to 32 GB. Made up with clamshell form factor, the 15.6” device has 512 GB SSD as main storage and is driven by hard drive interface serial ATA. The graphics card is made by NDVIA and this device replicates stunning sound quality.

Pros: Cooling technologyFast executionCost effective Drawbacks: Average Medium battery lifeFast heating issue

Technical details

OS Windows 10 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8 cores RAM 8 GB, expandable up to 32 GB Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 4GB VRAM Storage 512 GB HDD, 256 GB SSD Display 15.6” and 1920×1080 HD Battery life 6 hours View Price

5. Dell G3 3500

Powered by Intel i-5 10th gen, Dell G3 3500 has brilliant display that supports both IPS display and WVA anti glare backlit feature. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic card is dedicated with 4GB GDDR6. Duly purchasing it you will get a free Mcafee subscription for the 1st year.

Pros: Robust performance of CPUFast chargeableLong battery life Drawbacks: Poor webcam quality Heavy weight

Technical details

OS Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Core i5-10300H, 4 cores, 10th gen RAM 8 GB (2×4) DDR4 expandable up to 16 GB Graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Storage 256 GB solid state hard drive+ 1 HDD Display 15.6” and 1920×1080 HD Battery life 10 hours View Price

These 5 gaming laptops have been reviewed as best till today. You can shop any of these from retailers or respective online stores. All these are popular as budget effective and resistant. Hence, adjoin an alien experience to gaming with any and enjoy the gaming.