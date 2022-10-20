Best Samsung Smartphone of 2022

We all looking for that phones who have best SPECS. but in our hand, we have some budget, So Today’s we reveal the best phones of Samsung. You get confuse which series or Phone is the best on Samsung? It Depends on you and what’s your need. Many of us loves only Android Smartphones with Flagship SPECS. that give damn competition to iOS Phones, here we go with latest S22 Series. Otherwise, we go through Mid-range Smartphones with Good Features, Samsung Smartphones on Mid-range Models with Multiple Choices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Launched in February 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Smartphones on Flagship.

Rear Camera System comes with Wide, Ultra-wide, telephoto and super-zoom sensors. We talked about Rear Camera Setup the first one from upper side features a 108 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel AF & 85 Degree FOV. Second One Has 12 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera with f/2.2 aperture and FOV is 120 Degree. Also 10 MP Telephoto Lens with a 3x zoom (f/2.4 aperture) & last one comes with 10 MP Telephoto lens with 10x Zoom (f/4.9 aperture). Do not forget about Selfie Camera has 40 MP Resolution (f/2.2 aperture) and 8K Video Recording at 24 FPS.

This Smartphone display is 6.8inch Dynamic AMOLED and 120 Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, Vibrant Colors, hitting 1750 nits Brightness, and Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixel (~500 PPI Density).

Redesign of S Pen is amazing, because S Pen only ever had with Galaxy Note Series. Enhanced AI takes 5000mAh battery that lasts more than hours in a day. Getting Good SPECS. of any Samsung Smartphones on the market in the recent times and it gives you premium feel in your hand. Read our review on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Launched at the same time and Date as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Model of Samsung Galaxy S22 is bit different Smartphone. Thinking about the difference? Let’s start what’s the difference So Display is getting Smaller 6.1 inch Compared to the S22 Ultra have 6.8 Inch with 120Hz Refresh Rate. but many features are different if you compare with S22 Ultra, 1300 Nits Brightness – 3700mAh Battery – Triple Camera Setup but main sensor offers only 50MP and On S22 Ultra has 1750 Nits Brightness – 5000mAh Battery – 108MP.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

If We have not that much money and looking for a Mid-range Smartphones then Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the perfect phone, Launched in March of this year. Cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S22 have powerful processor, Better Camera, Water Resistance, Support Wireless Charging). I know you thinking about the differences on these two Smartphones so the differences is not too big. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has large display 6.5 Inch & Big Battery 5000mAh other than that Samsung Galaxy S22 Has 6.1 Inch Display & 3700mAh Battery.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is value for money smartphone, Quad Camera Setup with OIS, Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 800 Nits of Brightness, Premium utra-thin design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Last Year This Smartphone launched on Market Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra maintained on the flagship end. Surprisingly this device worldly with lots of features. This device has quad camera setup including 108MP ( f/1.8 aperture ) Rear Camera + 12 MP ( f/2.2 aperture ) Ultra-wide + 10MP Telephoto Cameras ( f/4.9 aperture ) with 10x Optical Zoom.

6.8 Inch AMOLED display with 120Hz Refresh Rate at native resolution, supports fast charging but only at up to 25W, IP68 Rating and Dust & Water Resistance, Get High-fidelity Audio Playback with support for DSD 64/128 and 32-bit PCM Formats.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Now we come to the cameras and there a lot of ground to cover. the 108MP primary rear camera is start of the show. This has PDAF & Optical Stabilisation with an f/1.8 aperture. It’s joined by a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, 12MP f/3.0 5x optical zoom camera, and a laser autofocus sensor.

Note 20 Ultra is a phenomenal companion device, in many senses more than a smartphone. If you have the money and don’t mind the huge size of this phone, you will most likely be very happy with it.

Available on 3 Colors – Mystic, Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G mobile was launched on 11th February 2020. S Series is always the best series of Samsung Smartphones. The Cameras are concerned, the rear packs 108MP (f/1.8) primary camera. Powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. If You Compare this smartphone with S20 and S20 Plus then it beats both of these smartphones. It sports a 40MP camera on the front for selfies.

Front Camera also features autofocus. This series counted on best Camera series Smartphone so you never disappointed from Camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company most ambitious, productivity-centric smartphones yet. little bit slimmer than its predecessor. Outer display or ‘cover screen’ now supports 120Hz Refresh Rate. Attraction of course the folding 7.6 Inch AMOLED display which has a higher resolution of 2208 x 1768 along with HDR10 Playback. Samsung Own Apps are already optimised for multi-window use but also collaborated with others.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mobile launched on 20th February 2020. Phone comes with 6.70 Inch Touchscreen primary display also features a 1.10 inch as its second display. Samsung Learned their lessons from first flip smartphones so they start to upgrade on Focusing to flip. Secondary display is some benefits that you take selfie from main camera without open your phone. there is no telephoto Camera on Flagship Smartphone so it’s a bit of disappointing also on that much money you can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plus powered by 3300mAh battery. Support Wireless Charging and main factor this device is powered by a 2.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. Launched in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple and Mirror Gold Colours.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Built Other Electronics like Smart TV, Appliances, Computing and Accessories. Home Appliances of Samsung are Energy Efficient and Smart, that allows you to enjoy comfortable life. Samsung also produces other home electronic products like Mobile, TV & Audio, Appliances, Computing, Accessories and Samsung’s home appliances are designed to create the ideal home you have always dreamed of. Their home appliances are energy efficient and smart, allowing you to enjoy a stress-free and comfortable life.