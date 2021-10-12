Best Shared Hosting Providers Of 2021

Considered as a cheaper alternative to dedicated services, shared hosting portals provide plans at economical rates, are flexible, help you install applications with a single click, are maintained professionally, can be easy managed without a lot of programming knowledge, allow you to host multiple domains and dynamic websites using CMSs (content management systems).

To get the best out of your shared hosting membership plan, checkout Hostinger deals offering up to 82% off on single WordPress hosting plan, 77% off on sale purchases + 7% extra discount on using promo code, 72% off on domain and emails, 58% off on premium and VPN hosting plans, additional 15% off on sitewide acquisition using coupon code or apply Hostinger coupons to redeem 68% off on hosting plans with 30 days money back guarantee.

Here’s a list of the best shared hosting providers available in India currently:

1. Hostinger

Get free domain name with one-click WordPress installer, unlimited bandwidth and storage, free backups, fast server, added BitNinja security tool (that detects suspicious behaviour and sends attack information to the central cloud server) at ₹79 per month.

Its high-quality service increases dependability and speed of your website, with an average of 99.50% uptime. Other premium features include email account with domain registration, 100GB limited bandwidth, allocated resources and SSL certificate that secures sites from hackers and unsolicited online threats.

2. Bluehost

With consistent uptime of 99.9%, Bluehost offers a load time of 415 milliseconds, free domain name, unlimited disk storage and bandwidth, free SSL and CDN (content delivery network) certification, malware recognition, spam guard and automatic WordPress installation available without hidden charges.

Their affordable hosting plans starting at ₹179/month allows website builders to use single-click installation programs and checkout features like unmetered bandwidth, 50GB SSD storage space, email accounts and quick customer support even with the most basic and introductory plans.

3. HostGator

Subscribe for a basic HostGator plan at ₹99 per month to get dependable, accessible and fast serviceability or pay additional charges for services like Gmail access, data backup, SiteLock monitoring (providing protection from malicious attacks, spam and hackers) and SEO tools.

HostGator also provides unrestricted space and bandwidth, trustworthy technical support for single free domain, limited 10GB disk space, 100GB data transfer, free 5 email accounts, free SSL accreditation and unmetered database with control panel features and website migration.

4. HostPapa

From VPS servers to shared hosting and major focus on small businesses, HostPapa is known for pocket-friendly plans that start from ₹199 per month. The plan includes free seamless website migration, free domain name registration and setup, 400+ apps, SSL certificate, one-click script installation and more.

The website builder is easy to use and you can avail the 24*7 online/offline support to get technical help. The reliable performance offers 99.9% uptime and notable TTFB (time to first byte – a measuring indicator for web server or network resource responsiveness).

5. InMotion

The SSD-based shared hosting provides unmetered space and bandwidth, complete website system, email accounts on professional enhanced servers, multiple blogging platforms and e-commerce plugins. The key features of InMotion plans include 10GB-200GB storage, website transfer, unlimited email accounts, free SSL etc.

Website designers also get a user-friendly cPanel (control panel) with backup and restore facilities. Smart Routing ™ optimizes network path, advanced DDoS protection and premium bandwidth help achieve 99.99% network uptime and 73 millisecond server response time.

6. BigRock

For amateurs and professionals alike, BigRock web hosting solutions offer products and services like free Google Workspace, 20-30GB storage per account, 100GB transfer, DIY website builder, free email accounts, easy to use control panel, domain forwarding with global access and BigRock+ Google support.

You can also get .com, .net, .org, .co domain names, faster load time, 4x scalable properties, DNS (domain name system) server cluster management with starter pack available at ₹139/month and advanced plan offering unlimited services at ₹199/month.

7. GoDaddy

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can create their website and secure domain using GoDaddy shared web hosting, starting at ₹99/month. The service has a convenient control panel, free domain name and website builder (with 1 month trial), 1-click option for domain name setup and installation of more than 150 free applications.

Free additional services include 99.97% uptime, 554ms page speed, live chat support, unmetered bandwidth, 100GB storage or you can pay additional charges for SSL certification, site transfer, backups, security etc.

8. Hosting Raja

Besides unlimited web space SSD, bandwidth emails, Hosting Raja offers free domains and FTP (file transfer protocol), CPU power, 3GB RAM, malware and virus cleaning tools, .com or .in domains, priority support, weekly/monthly backup and more.

With sustainable web hosting plans from ₹99/month, the company also offers Silver plan at ₹85/month for small businesses, ₹149 WordPress Silver plans for bloggers, Gold plan at ₹161/month for corporates and wide range of features including infinite web space, free cPanel + SSL certification, unlimited bandwidth and emails.

9. MilesWeb

In addition to a free domain with annual package, MilesWeb offers WordPress, single-click installer, website builder, 1 GB SSD disk space, 10 email accounts, cloud, shared and VPS hosting with dedicated IP, complete root access, secure payment transactions, free SLL credentials and backup, limitless bandwidth and more.

The basic solo plan starts from ₹40 whereas other plans include Prime at ₹130 and Multi at ₹170 per month. For beginner and personal websites, you can also choose the Intern cPanel hosting plan at ₹69/month.

10. ResellerClub

With single-click enabled installations, free SSL and domain transfer, premium uptime speed, unmetered data transfer and disk space, ResellerClub provides free C-panel features, more than a thousand design templates, drag and drop site builder at ₹150 for personal hosting.

You can also get unrestricted emails and host unlimited websites with business and pro hosting plans available from ₹250 onwards with technical specifications including Softaculous Apps Installer, programming languages, MySQL database, search engine optimizer and guard loader with password and hotlink protection.

Conclusion

Hosting providers like Hostinger, Bluehost, HostGator, InMotion, GoDaddy etc. have packages that deliver exceptional speed, uptime, disk space, complete technical support, control panel with customization tools and resources to drive traffic to your website. Choose the plan that suits your needs best and use coupons, promotional codes, vouchers, sale discounts and more to benefit from exciting savings on your shared hosting purchases.