Best Single-player Games for Your Mac

Gaming is a $200 billion industry. Most games are initially developed for playing on some of the many popular gaming consoles, like Nintendo, Xbox, and others. However, most of them are also adjusted for PCs.

In the PC world, especially in the western world, there are two main competitors when it comes to the operating system that PCs run on. They are either Windows or macOS. Not all games are created to run smoothly on both operating systems, though.

In this article, we’re sharing a few games to help you choose the best single-player video game that is playable on a PC and runs on a macOS. Keep reading to see what there is; if you love something, go online and order it.

1. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

One of the most iconic games in gaming history is Sid Meier’s civilization. Generations grew up learning about the history of the planet by playing this game, and it is now available in its final sequel that came out in 2016.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, this is a turn-based strategy that lets the player control a civilization from its start to the glory of modern-day civilization and beyond in the future. It’s perfect for kids as they get the chance to learn all about the history of many countries today. And it’s available for Mac.

2. The Sims 4

Another iconic name that made generations of kids stuck to the computer back in the 2000s creating the social lives of their heroes. The latest version, released in 2014, is also available for Mac, and you get the same experience with a much better graphic and way more options to choose from.

Developed by Maxis and published by EA, you know it’s a perfect way to spend a lot of time enjoying the life of your virtual characters. You don’t have to worry about other people diving into your world, as it is a single-player game, and you can play whenever you want.

3. Diablo 3

If you’re more into action RPGs and running around killing monsters, then you might be a Diablo 3 fan. This one came out in 2012 from the entertainment giants Blizzard and became an instant success. The latest of the series proved to be fantastic and the best of the three to come out.

It is available in single-player mode, but if you like it, you can also team up with a couple of friends and do even more damage to enemies. Diablo is on the list of best action RPGs of all time, so you should try it if you haven’t so far.

4. Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium was developed and published in 2019 by ZA/UM and is a detective RPG. It is available for Mac, and you have the chance to control the detective’s work to discover a crime. You’re talking and gathering information from non-player characters to solve the case.

However, the main character you control suffers from alcohol and drug amnesia, making it difficult to solve cases. The game immediately won many awards for best narrative, best RPG, and many others. If you love RPGs, you’ll surely adore this one.

5. Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil is a survival horror game in which the player controls Ethan, a hero that battles all kinds of zombies and out-of-this-world creatures. The latest sequel is called Village and is also available for Mac, and you can go on a zombie-killing spree for hours after installing.

Released in 2021, the storyline happens in an eastern European village where the main character searches for his kidnapped daughter. The latest follows the fantastic interface and graphics and is the best of the Resident Evil series, first launched in 1996 by Capcom.

Conclusion

These five games offer different types of games but are all single-player games for Mac. If you own one and you don’t like going online playing with other people, one of these games will be perfect for you.

Think about what you used to play so far and what your passion is, and pick the best option. If you’re more into strategy, go with the first two options, and if you’re more into action, pick on the last three. Enjoy your gaming.