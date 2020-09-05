Best Telecommunication Products of 2020

The Telecommunications industry is at the forefront of technological advancements in today’s world. From data transmission to the production and distribution of telecoms equipment, companies in the industry are ever concerned with improving how well we communicate.

For businesses, telecommunications remains a critical tool. In addition to ensuring effective communication, telecoms also encourage collaboration and the flexibility of working from home – this is even more relevant in the present climate.

If you’re interested in enhancing communication capabilities and data transmission in your business, then you’re in luck. Below are some of the best telecommunication products to make their way into the market this year.

1. The Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC Bluetooth Headset

Designed with Smart sensor technology to detect when it’s being worn and a voice control system that syncs with your smartphone to interact with your apps, the Plantronics Voyager 5200 is the ideal hands-free headset.

It also comes with impressive sound quality, moisture-proof casing, and noise-reduction capabilities.

2. The Fonerange Rugged SOS

If you have employees working in isolated and challenging environments, it’s necessary to equip them with devices that can help them stay connected despite the terrain or weather.

This device comes with dual SIM functionality, for more mobile coverage and large buttons for ease of operation, even with gloves on. Additional features of the Fonerange Rugged SOS include an SOS button, shockproof, and IP67 resistance to water and dust ingress.

3. The Jabra Pro 920 Duo Headset

Designed to be used with a desk phone, this cordless headset is the perfect device for front desk officers and call center operatives. The Jabra Pro 920 Duo also has Wireless DECT connectivity with a range of up to 120m and a talk-time of over 7 hours.

The noise-canceling technology helps eliminate background noise and you get to enjoy the extraordinary sound quality and voice clarity while conversing with clients.

4. The Motorola Talkabout T82 Extreme

If you require a radio system for your business, you can’t go wrong with Motorola’s range of commercial two-way radios, designed specifically for businesses.

The Motorola Talkabout T82 Extreme, as the name suggests, is uniquely designed to function in the most extreme environments.

Whatever industry your business is based in, the radio guarantees the highest level of durability. It also comes with a built-in torch, IPX4 certification, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

5. The Polycom RealPresence Trio 8800

VoIP is one of the latest in telecom trends and technology that has redefined communication in businesses. This advanced conference phone from Polycom utilizes VoIP technology to provide a three-way feature of audio, video, and content.

The exceptional sound quality of the phone allows for seamless communication during a conference call. It also comes with a 12.7cm color LCD and 3 cardioid microphones, suitable for average-sized rooms.

A business without adequate telecommunication products will remain on the back burner in today’s market. Yet, finding the best telecom systems for your business can be exhausting.

To save yourself the hassle, it’s best to partner with an experienced digital service agency that can offer effective solutions to your business needs.