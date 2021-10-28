As of now, Twitter has 206 million daily active users internationally and most of the celebrities or sports personalities can easily be found here. With the number of users increasing every year, there’s no doubt these famous personalities have been rapidly gaining followers on Twitter as well. When you log on to Twitter, you may see awesome videos or GIFs posted by your favorite page or celebrity you follow. This makes you want to download them in order to share video ideas with your friends or simply to watch them offline.

Although Twitter doesn’t have a default downloading option yet on its platform, you can leverage the best tools (both free and paid) available online to help you download Twitter videos on your iPhone, Android, or computer. Read below!

Getfvid

Getfvid is one of the best tools to download Twitter videos as it doesn’t require you to visit the dashboard of the website itself (although you can). You can download its Google Chrome extension.

By downloading the Google Chrome extension, you can quickly and easily download any video you like right from the page. It also works very fast and you can use it across several different devices.

Twitter Video Download

Twitter Video Download is also a free tool to use, however, it’s quite unique in its nature. Although it also comes with the typical copy-paste URL and download Twitter video feature, it displays all the trending videos on Twitter on its homepage.

This way, you don’t have to spend hours sifting through different pages in order to find the most interesting or popular videos, and you can conveniently download the videos in a matter of minutes.

TWDOWN.net

TWDOWN.net works on a very efficient and powerful server, therefore, you can download videos on this tool in a matter of seconds.

It lets you download videos in a simple, basic way as well. You simply need to copy-paste the URL of the Twitter video you’d like to download and hit the “download” button.

If you usually don’t have a lot of free time every day watching videos, this tool provides you with a unique feature to convert Twitter videos into mp3 versions too, so you can easily listen to videos. Additionally, it can work on Android, iPhone, Mac, Windows, and any other device in a breeze.

Jihosoft 4k Video Downloader

Jihosoft offers a free trial as well, however, you can purchase this tool for only $25. It allows you to use it for different social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, including Twitter.

It features a simple, intuitive download process. You simply need to paste the link of the video you want to download, and it will be saved on your device. You can download YouTube videos in 4K, 8K, and 60FPS.

This free video downloading tool lets you download Twitter videos without having to visit the homepage of this tool. You simply need to download its extension and then whichever video you want to save on your device, you have to type “sss” before its URL. It will show a download button right below it and you can download the video directly.

You can also choose the quality of the video before downloading it on your computer or smartphone. Its simple interactive design makes it hassle-free to use.