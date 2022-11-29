Best Ways to Restore Old Photos Automatically with AI

You’d have found many people talking about storing old photos as a brilliant memory. In the past, the camera and the photo quality could have been better, and you’ll find most photos blurry and irritating.

What if someone intends to restore old photos? Is old photo restoration possible?

Luckily, you can go for the AI photo restoration, and we’ll tell you how to restore old photos.

Part 1: AI Photo Enhancer to Restore Old Photos on Windows/Mac

1. HitPaw Photo Enhancer

When you talk about the most reliable AI photo enhancer, no one even comes closer to HitPaw Photo Enhancer.

It is mind-blowing and exceptional software that makes old and blurry-looking photos top-notch and worth admiring. Using this excellent tool, you also adjust your photos’ saturation, brightness, and contrast.

Moreover, HitPaw Photo Enhancer is pretty easy to use, and despite this tool offering professional and advanced features, the premium package of HitPaw Photo Enhancer is also affordable.

Pros

Comes up with the four mind-blowing AI models, including General, Colorized, Denoise, and Face models

Restore old photos by using the Colorize model

Reduce the nose from your photos

It is 100% safe for your PC

There won’t be any watermark on your photo

Effortless user interface

Does not tinker with the resolution of your photos

Cons

For image restoration with high resolution original image, it may take a little longer

3. Topaz Photo AI

TopazLabs can be an excellent photo quality enhancer if you’re looking for a reliable AI photo enhancer.

It is a terrific photo restore app that stimulates enhancing the quality of an image effortlessly. Using this brilliant tool, you’ve got the chance to improve the resolution of photos, upscale the images, and reduce the noise from your photos.

Since TopazLabs comes up with AI technology, you don’t need to put in the hard yards to restore old photos. Instead, it only asks you to import the image in the main interface of TopazLabs and let the tool do the rest.

Pros

Enhance the resolution of your photos

Comes up with a simple user interface

Offers AI technology, making it easier for newcomers to enhance the quality of photos

Cons

Higher systems requirement

4. DVDFab Photo Enhancer Al

DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI is considered one of the most reliable photo restoration tools with AI technology. Using this mind-blowing AI photo enhancer, you can quickly increase the quality of your photos, making them pleasing to the eyes.

This tool comes up with three brilliant functions: Denoise, Sharpen, and Enlarge. Apart from offering the most straightforward user interface, the DVDFab Photo Enhancer Ai tool comes up with an affordable premium package.

Pros

You can edit five photos for free.

Enhance the resolution of your easily

It allows you to restore old photos.

Suitable for both experts and beginners

Cons

It only supports Windows.

Part 2: Restore Old Photos Online

1. VanceAI

If you don’t prefer to install an app to restore photos, you can opt for the online AI photo enhancer. Vance AI is a popular online photo editor that can perform various photo editing techniques on your photos.

Apart from restoring old photos, this reliable online photo restoration tool enables you to compress images and change the background of photos.

Pros

Vintage image resolution

Background removal

Speedy image processing

Flexible pricing policy

Cons

The free version has various restrictions

2. AI Image Enlarger

From removing the background from the photos, and making blurry photos look relevant to restoring old photos, AI Image Enlarger emerges as one of the best old photos restoration tools.

Using this old photo restoration online tool, you can make your photos picture-perfect and watchable.

Features

Restore old photos effortlessly

Simple user interface

Free trial version

Enhance the quality of the photo without losing the resolution

Cons

The free version could work better

3. Cutout. pro

Cutout. Pro can be an appropriate AI photo enhancer online tool that stimulates turning old-looking photos into something worth watching.

It comes up with a simple user interface, and all you need to do is visit this online tool’s official website to restore old photos.

Pros

Strightward user interface

Batch processing

Al-based cut out

Web-based

It makes the restoration of photos effortless

Cons

File size limitations

Part 3: Old Photo Restoration Apps

1. HitPaw Photo Enhancer

If you’re looking for an old photo restoration app, HitPaw Photo Enhancer App will be a good idea. It is a terrific AI photo enhancer app that restores old photos in a few clicks. Using this brilliant app which can be got on Google Play, you can enhance the quality of your photo, making it worth watching.

Pros

Easy to use

Fix blurry photos, colorize black and white photos

Cartoonize your photos, beautify your photos with one click

Enhance the quality of damaged, blurred, pixelated photos

Optimize image texture details

Cons

No iOS version yet (its iOS version will be released in December)

2. AI Colorize/Old Photo Restore

Another photo restoration app that can improve the image quality of old photos is AI Colorize/Old Photo Restore. Using this excellent old photo restoration app, you can surely add new life to your old photos.

Pros

Easy to use

It helps you enhance the quality of old photos

Free to use

Cons

It might tinker with the resolution of your photos.

3. PixeLeap

If you have blurry photos and are looking to restore old photos, you can take the services of PixeLeap. It is a reliable AI photo enhancer app that offers you the best possible services despite providing a simple user interface.

Pros

Easy to use

Gets updated regularly

Colorize the black-and-white photos

Cons

Expensive

Conclusion

Struggling with blurry and irritating photos isn’t a new thing. Instead, many people ask about finding a way to restore old photos. Finding the restored old photos app becomes pretty simple courtesy of this post.

We’ve revealed the brilliant apps and online tools to make old photo restoration possible. Of all the tools mentioned in this guide, HitPaw Photo Enhancer remains the most recommended AI photo enhancer.