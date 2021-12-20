Are you figuring out which is the best WordPress page builder to build and customize your website without a single line of coding? Your search ends right here!

Choosing the right WordPress page builder for your website can be confusing since hundreds of page builders are available. However, choosing the best page builder that serves your website’s needs is crucial.

In this article, we have hand-picked the seven best page builders based on our experience and research so that you can decide which page builder suits your needs the best.

With that, let’s dive into our list!

List of best WordPress page builders:

1. Elementor

Elementor is one of the most potent and hands-down the best page builders. With hundreds of thousands of active installations, the drag and drop builder allows users to create stunning websites without any hassle. Some of the robust features of Elementor include an intuitive interface, advanced designing features, responsive live editing, 100+ pre-designed templates and blocks, 40+ widgets, and more. While the basic version is available to download for free, you can unlock the full power of Elementor with the pro version starting at $49 per year.

2. Divi

Another powerful drag and drop builder with excellent functionality is Divi by Elegant Themes. It unlocks unlimited layout possibilities and offers a back-end interface and visual front-end interface editing. Additionally, with the recent updates by Divi, it now offers complete theme-building support. The interface of Divi is also intuitive and easy to use, making it highly beginner-friendly for every user. However, you cannot purchase the plugin separately. It is available as a part of the Elegant Themes membership

3. Beaver Builder

Beaver Builder is a robust page builder plugin with the feature of live drag and drop editing. This means you can edit your website with a live drag and drop, eliminating the hassle. It comes with pre-made templates and gives you complete control over your website’s designs within a click of a button. Furthermore, Beaver Builder’s easy-to-use interface makes it a fantastic choice for beginners. You can download Beaver Builder for free with all the basic features, but to unlock all the features, get more control, and access additional features, you can upgrade to the premium version at 50% discount using Beaver Builder Coupons.

4. Visual Composer (WP Bakery)

Visual Composer is a well-known page builder that calls itself a website builder. The reason behind this is that it is the only page builder in the list that lets you control every aspect of your landing page, including the footer, header, logo, sidebar, and more. You can customize any element on your page with its exceptional features. More features include support for Yoast SEO, the option to add stunning backgrounds, easy options to create grid layouts, and more. If you are a beginner looking for a power website builder, we recommend going with the Visual composer.

5. WP Page Builder

Although WP Page Builder came into existence a few years back, it has already emerged as an excellent page builder with higher website design control and an exceptionally beginner-friendly interface. With the simple designs, you can quickly understand various aspects of the page builder. Additionally, it offers multiple pre-designed blocks, drag and drop features to design your pages with a click, front-end editing, and more. Although it doesn’t need any coding skills, WP Page Builder also considers the needs of developers and gives them higher control through the Custom CSS option.

6. Themify

Last but not least on our list is Themify. One of the popular WordPress page designers and builders offers built-in page builders with every Themify theme. The page builder offers ready-to-use modules with a simple drag and drop interface to design your website without indulging in coding. Furthermore, it facilitates editing through live previews and the admin area. Another reason why you may consider Themify is that the core plugin is free to download, meaning you can try the page builder for free and take advantage of its robust functionalities.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, page builders have eliminated various hassles and made building websites more effortless than before. With various options available, we hope our list makes it easier for you to select the best WordPress page builder. If you are still overwhelmed with the options and need a quick suggestion, we recommend going with Elementor, Divi, or Beaver Builder.

In the end, analyze your website’s needs and budget and pick the right page builder for your website.