Best Writing Apps for iPad To Create A Research Paper

If you like writing notes on the go, you may find the current curated writing apps for iPhone and iPad ideal as they are designed to suit most of the things people do. iPads are great for writing articles when you don’t want to crack open a laptop, and their portability completes the package.

When designing an application compatible with iOS, developers consider almost every type of writer interacting with the writing app, from academic paper writers to poets and other creatives.

We compiled a list of some of the best writing apps for the iPad and iPhone today.

Final Draft Mobile

If you are into screenwriting or other documents that require you to script longer pieces that can be transferred to other spaces later, this iPad app will work well for you. It is compatible with Apple products and easy to work with as the screen is specifically designed for mobile. Even when you want to scribble a structure before you order research papers online for academic purposes, Final Draft will allow you to get that done with its unique features. Most users find it to give a focused writing experience with its longer drafts that you can save every three minutes.

Pros

Has many industry-standard templates.

Enough features for longer drafts on an iPad.

Has many features.

Cons

This is not a free writing product app for students as you have to pay to use it.

Scrivener

What makes this one of the best iPad apps for writing is the formatting that allows for longer pieces that you can autosave as often as you want. It has many features, including the binder that helps your work flow beautifully so that you can easily get to it. The templates are designed to allow several types of users, and you can import some more if the ones available do not suit your needs.

Pros

Features include a customizable binder for workflow and numerous templates.

You can set goals for the day or week.

Allows you to color-code writings.

Cons

It’s not free.

IA Writer

The first thing worth noting about this app for iPad and Mac is Focus Mode, with its dim lights and everything you will need to write without distractions. It corrects your spelling mistakes and verbs and even syncs to iCloud and Dropbox while allowing you to publish on WordPress. This app for writers that works for screenplays, academic writing, and short stories has won awards for its near-perfect design, so anyone would find it worth its cost.

Pros

Syncs with iCloud and Dropbox.

Focus Mode

Customized for mobile

Cons

It is mostly ideal for short pieces.

Ulysses

Its distraction-free user interface, text editor, and sync feature make this an excellent app for writing. It allows you to set targets for the day or writing session if you are likely to get distracted by other activities, and you can use folders and tags to organize your projects depending on completion. It works perfectly for long and short-form, even though it may not be ideal for those that like hand-holding. You will get the hang of it if you use it consistently.

Pros

Clean interface that doesn’t interfere with the writing process.

Supports Markdown

Allows you to set targets.

Cons

Subscription-only pricing.

1Writer

This writing tool has been undergoing regular updates to make it what it is today. With features such as inline Markdown preview, dark theme, TextExpander support, insert photo option, and word count, among others, 1Writer supports long and short-form kind of writing. It syncs with iCloud, Dropbox, and WebDAV and is Markdown enabled.

Pros

Ideal for any type of writing, thanks to a laptop-like keyboard.

A cool Find and Replace system for editing.

● Several features are available.

Cons

Only available on Apple gadgets.

Doesn’t preserve formatting styles such as H2 and H3.

LivingWriter

Its simplicity makes LivingWriter stand out among the many writing tools on the market. While some text editors need learning curves and a few searches online to master, this one is straightforward. Being relatively new, the design team learned from what was already available and countered many of the faults to present an excellent product for story writing, academicians, and novelists.

Pros

Customizable boards and templates.

Start a 14-day free trial without adding your card details.

Cons

Quite expensive.

Grammarly

You want Grammarly to edit your documents if you’re going to spend the least amount of time proofreading them. It has a free mode that points out your errors without offering options for revision and a premium version that perfects the text and checks for plagiarism. The mobile version for iPads allows automatically syncs with Word to point out areas that need correction even without your prompt.

Pros

Easy to use.

The premium option checks plagiarism effectively.

It allows a trial period.

Cons

Some revisions are incorrect, so you have to check keenly before accepting them.

Goodnotes

As one of the apps compatible with mobile gadgets, Goodnotes works well for short stories and pieces. You can autosave after a few words, which makes it ideal for projects you do not want to lose. It may not have as many templates or features as the others we have discussed above, but it does provide auto-sync to iCloud and is relatively cheap. It remains one of the greatest apps developed for its target market.

Pros

One of the apps that syncs your writing projects to the iCloud.

Search to find specific parts of your work.

Reasonably cheap when compared to other apps.

Cons

Only available at a fee.

Story Planner

One feature that makes this option desirable to many is the custom function where you decide how your pages look from the jump. You choose how the notes will appear, the number of templates, and instructions on how to set them up. It is designed to make it easy for you to organize their work as best as possible for easy extraction. You can download Story Planner from App Store.

Pros

Easy use as you customize everything yourself.

Instructions for setting up are available.

Best for organizing your work.

Cons

If you rush the syncing, you may lose some details.

Wrap-up

These 9 are some of the best-known writing and editing tools for your iPads and are available to download at a fee. Every known editor for iOS devices is well-designed and mainly easy to use, whether for school or work.