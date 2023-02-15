Bluetti AC500 Officially Premieres with Early Bird Prices

The long wait is over- BLUETTI’s newest power generator, the AC500, alongside the B300S expansion battery has finally launched on Amazon and Canada.

The AC500, which raised a mind-boggling $11 million in crowdfunding on Indiegogo, is a much-improved version of the AC300. Camping enthusiasts and customers looking for a greener alternative power will certainly want to get their hands on this one.

Bluetti AC500 at a Glance

Modular and B300 or B300S-compatible, touts up to 18,432Wh capacity 5,000W inverter with max 10,000W surge to cover all your energy supply needs Max input of 8,000W in conjunction with simultaneous PV and AC charging. 0 to 100 percent only takes 2.3 hours at most. Nine ways to charge LFP and BMS battery technology for longer life Split Phase Bonding allows for two AC500s to work together. Connect a Fusion Box and it can double power, voltage, and capacity to 240/10,000W and 36,864Wh, respectively. Wireless control via the Bluetti app

AC500 Features You Wouldn’t Want to Miss

All-in-One Power Backup for Your Home

The AC500 & B300S are all you need to be independent of the grid. The main AC500 unit can take up to six B300S packs and have an 18,432Wh capacity, which means that you and your family will have the power you need in the event of an unexpected blackout or emergency. With a Fusion Box Pro and another AC500, you can stay comfortable for weeks.

Zero-Fuss, No-Wait Recharging

Compared to its competitors, the AC500 doesn’t take forever to charge to full. Bluetti’s newest power station can accept a wide range of charging methods, including AC, via a lead-acid battery, and with a PV or two on hand. Simultaneous charging is also accepted, which means you can combine Bluetti solar panels with an 8,000W AC charging via a wall outlet and have the unit go from 0-100 percent in just 1.2 hours.

Durable and Long-Lasting Battery

Inside the AC500 is a new LiFePO4 battery cell technology that allows for up to 3,500-plus charging cycles that retain 80 percent of its original capacity. Bluetti’s power product has a rated lifespan of more than ten years.

Works Even in Winter

The B300S has a nifty self-heating feature so you won’t have to wait long to get the power you need. The AC500 works even in minus 20 degrees so you can stay warm and comfortable.

Industry-Leading Solar Efficiency

Solar is the next big thing on the sustainable energy front. Bluetti has made sure that its solar panel products are up to speed, with an innovative MPPT solar inverter technology leading the charge. The AC500 can accept up to 3,000W of solar input, translating to a 0-80 percent charge mainly through prime sunshine in just 1.5 hours. With this setup, you can take the AC500 anywhere, even while camping, on outdoor excursions, and road trips, just to name a few.

Advanced Remote Control Options

A single app is all you need to control virtually every function of the AC500, including power consumption readouts, power in or out, and charging profiles. OTA firmware updates are also remote and through a stable internet connection.

The AC500 Early Bird Promo

You can get the jump and get huge savings by availing of the AC500 & B300S combo from today until February 28. Bluetti is offering the AC500 for just C$2599, the B300S for just C$2799, and the AC500+B300S package for just C$5199. Keep in mind that the price reverts to normal after February 28, 2023.

Visit the Bluetti Canada official website at www.bluettipower.ca to learn more.