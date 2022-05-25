BLUETTI Debuts Ultra-Portable EB3A With Super Charging Technology This June

By Lucy Bennett
Renewable energy brand Bluetti is set to release the EB3A, an ultra portable energy station that was first unveiled during CES 2022.

Portable energy company BLUETTI recently launched its Veteran & Military Benefits Program ahead of Memorial Day. Military personnel currently in service or discharged can take advantage of huge discounts of up to 10% on flagship products such as the EP500 or the EP500 Pro, the AC200MAX Bundle, the EB70S, the EB55 and the AC200P. The promotion starts May 26 and ends May 31 in 2022. Power Your Whole House Without Fail With frequent power outages hitting the US, it makes sense to start looking towards another source when the grid goes out. The EP500 and its PRO version fits the bill nicely and allows you to continue living without sacrificing creature comforts for several days. The EP500/EP500 PRO does more than just provide a backup power, though. The power station can be connected to the home grid and kick in the moment electricity goes out. The 5,100Wh capacity can care for appliances with 2000W or 3000W ratings without fail. Expandable Power Source With Massive Potential The AC200MAX bundle consists of the AC200MAX power station and the B230 battery module. It’s a solar panel and generator, as well as an expansion battery in one convenient package. The AC200MAX can accommodate instant startups of up to 4,800 watts and high-powered appliances with 2,200 and below wattage ratings. You can kit out the expandable solar power generator to 8,192Wh with two B300s, with charging capacity for AC at 500W and solar at 900W. Combine solar and AC and the AC200MAX tops off in just two hours’ time. Small in Size Yet Robust in Capacity and Features The EB70S and EB55 may seem like lightweights, but it’s actually a plus for them and those who want to travel without being encumbered. The difference between the EB70S and EB55 are minimal- the 55 model sports a 537Wh capacity with a 700W inverter while the 70 model touts a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery with an 800W AC pure sine wave inverter. Both power stations have 12 outlets that allow simultaneous charging, and dual charging options via AC and solar at 200W each. A folding handle makes it easy to move them from the ground to your vehicle and vice versa. A Piece of Home and Tech Comfort Everywhere You Go The AC200P is versatile as far as power stations are concerned. It can go with you on wilderness adventures, camping trips, RV journeys and fishing trips, among others. At the forefront is a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery that churns out an impressive and continuous 2,000W AC power. For charging, the AC200P can take 500W AC power and 900W solar panel power. When used at the same time, it will only take less than two hours to bring the modern generator to full capacity. The AC200P has a whopping 17 ports in total, which includes type-C, car socket, a 100-120V AC outlet, USB-A, wireless charger spot and a 12V/25A RV port. How to Get the Veteran & Military Benefits Discount? BLUETTI will be activating the benefits program beginning May 26 7pm Pacific until May 31 at the same time. The site will be using ID.me to confirm the person’s veteran or military status and for your privacy and security. Those who are interested should immediately visit the official Bluetti website and begin their verification process. You can find out more by going to www.bluettipower.com, or follow BLUETTI on: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_official/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.inc Twitter: https://twitter.com/bluetti_inc

Lightweight, Affordable and Packed with Nice Features

As far as portability is concerned the Bluetti EB3A is unmatched. It only weighs at 10 pounds and touts a 600W pure sine-wave inverter output at 268Wh capacity.

Charging speed is definitely a noteworthy standout with Bluetti’s newest power generator- the EB3A can take an amazing 430W in Turbo Charge mode and gets its battery charged from zero to eighty percent in just 40 minutes.

Campers and RV enthusiasts will find a lot to like with Bluetti’s newest portable power solution, including a plethora of charging options, distance control via the Bluetti app and the safest-rated battery in the market, the LiFePO4.

Output Ports For Everything You Need

A portable energy station is only as good as its output options, to which the EB3A has plenty. It can charge up to nine devices simultaneously and even juice up power-hungry devices such as MacBooks, hair dryers, electric kettles and even a small fridge.

At the front are two AC outlets with a combined 600W throughput, and a USB-C port that can generate up to 100W for your essential tech. You can rest assured that nearly every gadget, appliance or device you bring can be recharged or powered up using the EB3A.

Cutting-Edge Charging Capabilities

The EB3A boasts multiple charging options depending on what you have available on both AC and DC fronts. You can activate Silent, Standard or Turbo Mode, which accepts 100, 268 and 430 watts, respectively. In addition, there’s a wide variety of recharging solutions the EB3A can accept, such as via a car, AC charging cable and DC solar, among others.

The good news is that Bluetti’s generator can accept charging simultaneously so you can bring as much power as you want in as little time as possible.

Charging using the included AC cable and T200 adapter or AC cable and solar at 430W only takes roughly over an hour, while using the 12/24V car or the 200W MPPT solar unit takes 3.2 and 2.5 hours, respectively. With the AC alone it only takes an hour and a half in Standard Mode and 1.3 hours in Turbo Mode, respectively.

Improvements That Make a Huge Difference

The EB3A builds upon its predecessors and offers several improvements, including the aforementioned Turbo charging mode, Bluetooth app connectivity and a fully upgraded display.

Operation is worry-free, thanks to the BMS or Battery Management System that prevents overheating, overload, over-voltage, overcurrent and short circuit while the power station is working. There’s also the powerlift mode which allows the EB3A to accommodate kettles, heaters, vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.

When Will The EB3A Become Available?

The world is waiting with bated breath for the launch of the hotly-anticipated Bluetti EB3A. The ultra-portable, fast-charging power station will become available to purchase beginning June 14, 10pm Pacific Time in the US.

In the meantime, you can grab the early bird price at 23% off when you subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter and join the official BLUETTI Facebook Group. Be one of the first to enjoy the modern power station come launch day June 14.

You can check out other Bluetti products and information at www.bluettipower.com.

