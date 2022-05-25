BLUETTI Debuts Ultra-Portable EB3A With Super Charging Technology This June

Renewable energy brand Bluetti is set to release the EB3A, an ultra portable energy station that was first unveiled during CES 2022.

Lightweight, Affordable and Packed with Nice Features

As far as portability is concerned the Bluetti EB3A is unmatched. It only weighs at 10 pounds and touts a 600W pure sine-wave inverter output at 268Wh capacity.

Charging speed is definitely a noteworthy standout with Bluetti’s newest power generator- the EB3A can take an amazing 430W in Turbo Charge mode and gets its battery charged from zero to eighty percent in just 40 minutes.

Campers and RV enthusiasts will find a lot to like with Bluetti’s newest portable power solution, including a plethora of charging options, distance control via the Bluetti app and the safest-rated battery in the market, the LiFePO4.

Output Ports For Everything You Need

A portable energy station is only as good as its output options, to which the EB3A has plenty. It can charge up to nine devices simultaneously and even juice up power-hungry devices such as MacBooks, hair dryers, electric kettles and even a small fridge.

At the front are two AC outlets with a combined 600W throughput, and a USB-C port that can generate up to 100W for your essential tech. You can rest assured that nearly every gadget, appliance or device you bring can be recharged or powered up using the EB3A.

Cutting-Edge Charging Capabilities

The EB3A boasts multiple charging options depending on what you have available on both AC and DC fronts. You can activate Silent, Standard or Turbo Mode, which accepts 100, 268 and 430 watts, respectively. In addition, there’s a wide variety of recharging solutions the EB3A can accept, such as via a car, AC charging cable and DC solar, among others.

The good news is that Bluetti’s generator can accept charging simultaneously so you can bring as much power as you want in as little time as possible.

Charging using the included AC cable and T200 adapter or AC cable and solar at 430W only takes roughly over an hour, while using the 12/24V car or the 200W MPPT solar unit takes 3.2 and 2.5 hours, respectively. With the AC alone it only takes an hour and a half in Standard Mode and 1.3 hours in Turbo Mode, respectively.

Improvements That Make a Huge Difference

The EB3A builds upon its predecessors and offers several improvements, including the aforementioned Turbo charging mode, Bluetooth app connectivity and a fully upgraded display.

Operation is worry-free, thanks to the BMS or Battery Management System that prevents overheating, overload, over-voltage, overcurrent and short circuit while the power station is working. There’s also the powerlift mode which allows the EB3A to accommodate kettles, heaters, vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.

When Will The EB3A Become Available?

The world is waiting with bated breath for the launch of the hotly-anticipated Bluetti EB3A. The ultra-portable, fast-charging power station will become available to purchase beginning June 14, 10pm Pacific Time in the US.

In the meantime, you can grab the early bird price at 23% off when you subscribe to the BLUETTI newsletter and join the official BLUETTI Facebook Group. Be one of the first to enjoy the modern power station come launch day June 14.

You can check out other Bluetti products and information at www.bluettipower.com.