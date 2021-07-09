BLUETTI is Getting Ready For Its Biggest Portable Energy Solutions Launch Yet

Portable energy solutions company BLUETTI is not one to rest on its laurels, even after the massive success of its AC200 power station. Today, we get treated to not just one or two, but four new products that’s set to launch late August this year.

BLUETTI recently introduced the AC200 Max, the AC300 and two battery modules, the B300 and B230 following a Facebook hint on June 23. The company details the specs on the products and why it’s a must-have for every home!

Modular Power Stations for Unlimited Potential

In a genius move BLUETTI has put the modular aspect in their energy storage products, which means consumers can now make the necessary purchases and adjustments to accommodate their specific power needs.

First on the list is the AC300, the next item in the AC series. It’s entirely modular and flexible, and starts with a capable 3kW capacity, an MPPT controller and a pure sine wave converter to produce a max 2,400 watt of solar charging. The box can accommodate up to four battery packs for a max 12.3kWh capacity.

Users can connect two AC300s together using a BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro and achieve an amazing 24.6kWh of capacity, 10.4kW of solar input and 6,000w of continuous power. The best part is that the product is only as big as a power surge protector and has easy-carry handles on both sides.

It’s the perfect companion for RV traveling, outdoor camping and as a backup power. Even if inclement weather knocks out the power you can continue using your appliances and devices as if nothing’s happened.

The AC200 MAX may appear similar to the previously launched AC200P, but under the hood are several improvements that make it an incredibly versatile green solar generator in its own right.

A pure sine wave converter, upgraded MPPT controller, built-in NEMA TT-30 outlet and a 100W PD3.0 USB-C port round out the essential details. Depending on the battery pack you can achieve a max 8,192Wh capacity (with two B300s), which is definitely enough for a wide variety of applications ranging from a weekend trip to surviving a few days’ of power outage.

The AC200 Max has added Bluetooth functionality and an app for wireless and distance control- you’ll now be able to change or adjust the power station’s settings without having to get up from the couch or seat.

When Will The AC300, AC200 MAX and BLUETTI B230 & B300 Arrive?

BLUETTI is working round the clock to produce the four new products in a timely manner. As it happens, you won’t have to wait long- orders for the AC200 Max and B230 is set to go live late August this year, and it will only take three weeks for it to arrive on your doorstep.

The AC300 and B300 joins a bit later in September with a promise to deliver in as little as two weeks’ time. Unlike before, the four power station products won’t be crowdfunded, which means less waiting. However, early birds can get huge discounts when the new models go live.

Those who are interested can sign up for emails and newsletters on the official BLUETTI website and on the official Facebook Launch Group. And if that’s not enough, the company recently hinted at an ‘apex’ model that’s supposed to be the greatest yet!