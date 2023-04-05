BLUETTI Launches Complete Energy Storage System EP900 & B500 To Bring Absolute Power to the US

Solar energy firm BLUETTI is about to launch one of its highest-capacity ESS (Energy Storage System), the EP900 & B500 in the US.

The EP600 & B500 has been a complete success in Europe, and Bluetti is planning on bringing its home battery system, the EP900 & B500 combo to the US. Customers can finally end their dependence on the grid and live comfortably even amid natural disasters, extreme weather, and winter storms, to name a few.

The EP900 is an absolute modular energy titan that has a range capacity of 9.9kWh to a whopping 39kWh, and an impressive 9kW pure sine wave output with four B500 battery packs. Bluetti’s latest power station can easily be integrated into existing residential and business electrical circuits for backup power, with support for single- and three-phase inverters. More importantly, the EP900 can collect and send surplus energy to the grid for night use and as a way to make money, respectively.

Peak Load Shifting for Maximum Energy Savings

EP900 owners can go smart in the way they consume energy with the help of the Bluetti app. The unit can be taught to recharge during off-peak hours and activated in peak hours when the grid rate is at its highest.

Industry-Leading LFP Battery Technology

Everyone who’s bought a portable power station will want the unit’s battery to last a long time. Bluetti aims to bring greater customer satisfaction by equipping both the EP900 and B500 with LiFePO4 battery cells, which are currently recognized as the safest in the market.

LiFePO4 batteries last longer compared to lithium batteries and can work up to six times longer. Bluetti supplements this technology by adding a ten-year warranty for peace of mind.

Adaptable Anywhere

Bluetti’s EP900 is not confined to any part of the house or business space. You can use it outdoors or indoors. A thoughtfully-crafted case brings unparalleled toughness, and having an IP65 water and dust resistance further extends its usefulness. The outer case is both stylish and hardy, and the unit reliably churns out power even in harsh conditions, including snowstorms, heavy rains, and soaring heat.

Solar for Green and Clean Energy

Adding a sustainable source of energy has never been easier. The EP900 was made to power homes and businesses using AC and solar sources. Hook it up to a solar panel system and the EP900 turns sunlight into usable electricity. That free solar energy can be used as a 24/7 UPS backup or to supplement your daily routine.

Watch Out for the Launch of the EP900 & B500 in May

With the EP900 and B500 combo, you can achieve a sustainable home or small business energy setup in one step. The modular characteristic of the EP900 allows you to chain up to four B500 packs to get a maximum 39kWh capacity. With a maximum of 9kW output, you and your family can stay safe and comfortable.

The EP900 & B500 will launch in the US market in the middle of May. Keep an eye out for the exact date, pricing, and other information through official Bluetti social media channels and its main website, www.bluettipower.com/ Switch to a sustainable and clean source of energy that’s backed by forward-thinking and quality for a brighter future.

About BLUETTI

For decades Bluetti has been at the forefront of the energy solutions industry. All of the company’s green energy storage solutions bring something new to the table. The Bluetti brand is accessible in more than 70 regions and has millions of satisfied customers globally. You can follow Bluetti on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as its online website, www.bluettipower.com/