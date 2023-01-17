BLUETTI Launches Hero Recruitment Promotion and Early New Year Discounts

Solar generator brand BLUETTI recently launched a themed promotion that runs from January 10 to January 25. ‘The Sun Shines Wherever You Go’ celebrates the new year and the release of new portable solar panels PV68 and PV420. At the same time, BLUETTI will be holding an audition for its special ‘Bluetti Heroes’ program as a way to highlight sustainable living and users’ outdoor adventures.

‘BLUETTI Heroes’ Mechanics

Bluetti has always strived to improve user lives with sustainable energy solutions. This year, Bluetti will be working with individuals for its ‘Bluetti Heroes’ program as a way to connect and engage with people from all over the world.

The open call is available to every Bluetti user. 15 people will be chosen to create a documentary, and afterward they can choose their pick of Bluetti products that are worth $1,000.

Four heroes are currently taking part in the program, showcasing how Bluetti products could be integrated into their lifestyles on the company’s official YouTube channel. Sustainable clean energy has found its way in off-grid living, camping, and road trips and make the experience more fun. Bluetti hopes that its Heroes can empower people to seek an active solution in the event of a disaster or a power outage. BLUETTI products can be a light of hope and a source of emergency power that allows people to live without worry.

More stories are expected to arrive and soon will be published online. If you have a special moment with Bluetti, you can join the program at https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/bluetti-heroes

New Solar Panel Additions

The PV420 and PV68 are Bluetti’s most powerful and most portable solar panels, respectively. Both are built using monocrystalline silicone, with ETFE coating to ensure longer life and greater efficiency.

The PV68 can produce up to 68W of green energy and weighs only 3.4kg, and pairs with Bluetti’s EB3A nicely. Right now customers can purchase the EB3A and PV68 at $199 off during the New Year Sale. On the other hand, the PV420 can churn out an impressive 420W that can fill up high-capacity solar generators quickly and complements the AC200P for long road trips and weekend excursions. The AC200P and PV420 bundle is enjoying a $500 discount until the 25th.

Modular Energy Backup AC300 and B300 (Save up to $1198)

The AC300+B300 combo is customizable in a way that it can be stacked atop each other. Upgrading is easy, and you can choose the capacity and output however you want. With four B300 batteries the AC300 can get up to 12,288Wh capacity. Inverter technology gives the AC300 the ability to power all your home appliances without breaking a sweat. A 240V split phase bonding is available for energy-hungry products, as well as all-day UPS.

Home Energy Backup EP500 (Save up to $1,400)

The Bluetti EP500 is an all-in-one backup solution for boats, camper vans, RVs, off-grid cabins, and as a reliable system for power emergencies. It has a 2,000W inverter and 5,100Wh capacity, plus four wheels at the bottom for easy transport. The power station’s battery can be recharged several ways, including AC and solar to a max 1800W input. Split-phase bonding and UPS are also included.

Reliable Backup Power AC200MAX (Save up to $599)

The AC200MAX features modular and expandable options to meet your energy capacity needs. With two B300 batteries you can enjoy up to 8,192Wh capacity. Multiple simultaneous charging is supported, thanks to max 2,200W power output along 14 ports and two wireless pads. Charging the power beast can be done in conjunction through solar input, AC, and lead battery acid.

Bluetti New Year Sale runs until January 25, 2023. Make sure to check out https://www.bluettipower.com/ for more details.