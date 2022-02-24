Bluetti’s 2022 Spring Sale Gives You a Chance to Own a Sustainable Power Source Affordably

Spring is all about rebirth and reconnecting with mother nature and the great outdoors. Bluetti, a global leader in portable and renewable power stations, is offering consumers a way to get off the grid in style with its March Madness spring sale for 2022.

BLUETTI’s spring sale starts on February 22 until March 14, and has a variety of power stations, solar panels and complete green energy setups at an affordable price. Don’t miss out on the opportunity and take a look today!

Huge Power Monster, Even Bigger Savings

Kicking off the promo is the AC200P, which is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,699.

The AC200P is an absolute monster that’s capable of charging and powering up to 17 devices simultaneously. Inside is a tough and reliable LiFePO4 battery and support for max solar inputs of 700W. It can be charged to 100% using all available ports in just 4 hours.

Super Battery and Modular Energy Station Combo

If you want hefty power capability without the inconvenience of lugging heavy one-piece equipment, this is for you. The AC300 is modular and supports up to four B300 batteries, bringing the power to a whopping 12,288Wh.

The modular energy generator has a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and receives a maximum of 2,400W in MPPT solar input. What’s more amazing is that it can be combined with Bluetti’s Fusion Box Pro to double the capacity to 24,576Wh and output to 6,000W, which can provide enough power for a medium to large-sized family and take care of all your needs during off-grid adventures.

Perfect Balance of Power and Portability

For those looking for a dependable and portable energy source, the AC200MAX should be first on your list.

Bluetti’s first modular station is packed with features, including the ability to go from 0 to 100 percent charge in just two hours. It comes with an ultra durable LiFePO4 battery and a 2,200W pure sine wave inverter, and can accept input from both AC and solar sources. Add the Bluetti app and you can control the power station without having to get up from your seat.

Small and Steady Does the Trick

The EB70 and EB55 are reliable, small-form power stations that can provide plenty of energy.

Both have the same 700W inverter technology, albeit in different capacity- the EB70 sports a 716Wh while the EB55 has 537Wh. Simultaneous solar and AC input is accepted at 200W per source. Once fully powered up, these two can simultaneously charge and power a maximum of ten devices simultaneously.

Other Deals Waiting For You at BLUETTI

These four deals are just the tip of the iceberg in the grand spring sale 2022. We encourage you to check out the full lineup on Bluetti’s official website, bluettipower.com.

You can get a maximum of $1,000 in savings with certain energy setups and combos. The best deals include the AC200P and three PV200s for only $2,779 (a $667 discount), and the EB240, which is down to just $1,199 from its original price of $1,599.

BLUETTI’s Spring Sale 2022 has already begun and will end March 14, 6PM PST. You’re sure to come away with a best value portable power station setup when you check out any Bluetti product during the sale event.