BLUETTI’s Frightfully Delightful Halloween Promo Offers Thousands of Dollars in Savings

Bluetti achieved yet another milestone when its latest flagship power station, the AC300 and external battery B300 sold out in just two weeks after their debut.

Those who have yet to get their Bluetti products, don’t worry- the company is gearing up for a Halloween special, with the AC300, B300 and a limited-edition EB55 in pumpkin color headlining massive bundled discounts.

One Portable Power Station to Rule Them All

If you’re in the market for a sustainable, powerful and long-lasting mobile power station, then you should definitely check out the AC300 & B300 combo.

The AC300 is Bluetti’s flagship product and boasts an advanced 3,000W pure sine wave inverter with top-quality lithium iron phosphate cells. Its modular characteristic makes it highly mobile without sacrificing power or capacity, thanks to the B300 battery module and Fusion Box Pro support.

The AC300 boasts a handful of output options so you can power virtually every device or appliance you might need without having to tap into the grid. Even more impressive is its input features- Bluetti’s charging station can accommodate up to 4 B300s for a whopping 12,288Wh capacity. Furthermore, you can top up the unit that’s connected to a pair of B300s to 80 percent in just one hour using AC and solar charging.

All these potential energy can be managed via the built-in controls or wirelessly via an app. And if that’s not enough, you can connect a Bluetti Fusion Box Pro to double the capacity, power and voltage to 24,576Wh, 240V and 6,000W, respectively.

Bluetti’s Halloween Bundle Deals Discount Thousands of Dollars on Off-Grid Energy Generators

Sustainable power is the future, and Bluetti’s bringing tomorrow’s technology today with its top-of-the-line energy solutions.

Bluetti’s Halloween sale starts on October 28 and has an impressive offering of products, including bundles of the latest AC300, B300s and PV200s at an amazing $3,900 off. For more information about the products and savings, we recommend that you visit the official website at www.BluettiPower.com

The global event runs through November 4, and all regions will be able to participate in the sale when it goes live. With bundled deals you can complement your off-grid, outdoor or power user lifestyle.

You can mix and match the AC300 with B300 depending on your power needs and add the PV200 for solar charging. For the utmost in portability, there’s the EB55 in a special, limited edition pumpkin tone.

Spook Up Your Nights with the EB55 in Pumpkin Color

Make the most of this year’s Halloween with a limited edition EB55 power station.

The 537Wh capacity is perfect for camping out under the stars, or for weekend outdoor living. At the heart of the unit is a 700W pure sine wave inverter and a super-stable LiFEPO4 battery that can take both AC and solar input charge to get to 100 percent in just two hours.

The pumpkin colored EB55 will be discounted to just $449 during the Halloween sale starting October 28. The company is also offering bundled deals should you wish to pair it with a solar panel.

Also, the popular AC200 MAX and B230 will be making an appearance in the Halloween promo as well, with savings of up to $200 or more with bundles. Make sure to check it out today.