BLUETTI’s Halloween Sale Offers Scary Good Discounts on the Best Portable Solar Generators

Bluetti is a household name when it comes to premium power generators. In the spirit of Halloween, you can get more than just a candy bar to munch on when the power goes out, because Bluetti is opening up a slew of solar solutions on sale!

Bluetti Halloween deals give those who want instant power for their devices, computers, and essential electronics or appliances, with huge discounts on the best portable generators, solar panels, and batteries. The event runs from October 20 through November 5.

All-Rounders AC200P and AC200MAX

The AC200MAX and AC200P are versatile power stations designed to give life to any device you own.

The AC200MAX is an upgraded version of the AC200P, powered by a 2200W pure sine wave inverter and a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery. It’s modular, which means that you can add or remove compatible power sources, such as the B300 or B200 to get up to 8,192Wh capacity. When it comes to delivering juice, Bluetti’s versatile machine has 16 outlets that can simultaneously charge or supply electricity where it’s needed.

You can get the AC200MAX for just $1,799, which is $100 off the original price.

The AC200P has internal parts that can practically last a lifetime. It has a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery connected to a 2,000W inverter engine, and 17 output ports so you and your friends or family members can plug anything they want. Connect a B300 or B230 and you can reach capacities of 5,072Wh and 4,048Wh, respectively.

The AC200P can be combined with other Bluetti products for up to a $499 discount at checkout. In addition, you can get the XT90-P090D connection cable, which retails at $89 for free when you avail of the unit or combo deals (AC200P and B300, or the AC200P and B230).

Bluetti Flagship EP500 Series

The EP500PRO and the EP500 are considered top-of-the-line energy solutions, and with good reason. Once you have them installed in your home or RV, you can practically rest assured that you won’t run out of energy ever again.

The EP500PRO takes the inconvenience out of emergencies. With a 3,000W output and 5,100Wh capacity, it’s surprisingly portable and has transport wheels for easy moving from one room to another.

Get the EP500PRO with three PV350 units and you get a massive $500 savings.

The EP500 is another dependable solar station, with a 2,000W AC inverter and 5,100Wh LiFePO4 battery. Both units are equipped with UPS technology so you can safely save your work and shut down your computer properly when the lights go out.

Opt for the EP500 and three PV350s on checkout and you can slash $500 off the total price as well.

Solid Power Backups EB3A and AC300

One of the most compact power generators around, the EB3A only weighs 10 pounds, but it has a 9-outlet array and a respectable 268Wh capacity. With the PV120 or PV200, you can enjoy an $80 discount.

On the other hand, the AC300 is bigger and features a 3,000W AC pure sine wave inverter and up to 3,072Wh capacity with a B300 connection. It boasts ultra-fast charging via a simultaneous wall outlet and solar panels.

The AC300 and B300 combo is on sale at $300 off, while two B300s will net you a $599 discount.

Batteries, Solar Panels, and More

You can save on the B230 and the B300 batteries, as well as Bluetti’s very own solar panels PV350 and PV200 for an amazing price. Discounts are available on bundled deals, so don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy clean solar power and a reliable power station from October 20, 7pm PDT through November 3, 7pm PDT.