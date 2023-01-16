BLUETTI’s New Year Sale Offers Plenty of Shiny Solar Generators For All

Start off 2023 right with a goal of achieving a sustainable, grid-free living. Bluetti recently kick-started an early New Year Sale promotion, titled ‘The Sun Shines Wherever You Go’ by giving away premium solar energy products at discounted prices, along with a ‘Bluetti Heroes’ open call for its customers from around the globe.

The highly popular AC500 and B300S combo has hit Canadian shelves, as evidenced on Bluettipower.ca. The modular backup system is fully customizable according to your needs. Currently, the AC500&B300S starts at just C$5,199, discounted from C$5,999 on the official website.

The AC500 houses a 5,000W inverter and can reach up to 18,432Wh capacity with a series of B300S or B300 battery packs. The $11 million Indiegogo-funded generator is enough on its own to power your whole house for several days in the event of a power outage. As for charging, you can either use the MPPT controller to juice up via solar power, or go solar and AC input for a highly efficient 8,000W charging rate with several B300S units in tow.

Early bird customers who want to have a reliable backup power can get anywhere between C$200 to C$2,000 when they purchase directly on Bluettipower.ca.

Newly Released Solar Panel PV68 is Better Than Ever

To complement its growing lineup of solar generators and panels, Bluetti has released the PV68, a portable solar panel that’s made of energy-efficient monocrystalline material that’s coated with ETFE for longer shelf life. The PV68 churns out an industry-leading 68 watts of sun power and weighs only 3.4kg.

With an EB3A+PV68 combo, you can power your outdoor activities and not have to worry about creature comforts. The bundle is $50 off and is now priced at just C$549.

Say Goodbye to Grid Reliance with the AC300 and B300 Power Backup System

If you’re looking to get on with sustainable and green energy solutions, you’re in luck. Bluetti is discounting its AC300+B300 combo at just C$6,999, which saves you C$400 in the process.

Both units are stackable and have the capacity to power a house during a prolonged outage. Four B300 units equal a whopping 12,288Wh, and the AC300 has enough output to take on your regular household appliances with ease. Two MPPT controllers can generate up to 2,400W of solar input, or you can mix and match compatible Bluetti products to achieve the input and output you desire.

AC200MAX, the Gadget Lover’s Best Friend

Take care of all your devices and their charging needs with an AC200MAX in tow. Bluetti’s AC200P successor has a max power of 2,200W for simultaneous charging on its 14 separate outlets. Plus, there are two wireless charging pads at the top for added convenience.

The AC200MAX supports up to 7 different charging options, with capacity that can be expanded to 8,192Wh. You can also enjoy blackout-free interruptions with a built-in UPS. The AC200MAX&B300 combo is currently discounted at C$300 off while a setup of AC200MAX and 3 PV200 panels has a C$300 discount.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment Launches

Take part in a stance to change the world in the ‘Bluetti Heroes’ program. 15 individuals participate in a documentary and can take home any Bluetti product worth under $1,000 as their reward.

If you need a reliable backup power or simply love to explore nature, then you should definitely apply for the program at https://www.bluettipower.ca/pages/heros-2022

Bluetti’s ‘The Sun Shines Wherever You Go’ is now live and will be ending on January 25, 2023.