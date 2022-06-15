BLUETTI’s Solar Generator Powerhouse EP500Pro Launches in the UK

Those in Great Britain will never again lack the energy they need to fuel their outdoor activities and power their homes, thanks to the EP500Pro landing on their shores.

In 2021, innovative brand BLUETTI has created a home solar energy generator that can provide a massive and sufficient power. Dubbed ‘The Ultimate Off-Grid Power Beast’, the EP500 Pro is finally available in the UK.

EP500 Pro- Extremely Portable. Easy to Use. Excellent Potential

Installing solar panels into homes and RVs is a hurdle to those who want to get renewable, off-grid energy, but this problem goes away with the EP500Pro. Bluetti’s product is meant to be supremely easy to use in that it doesn’t need installing.

It’s roughly the size of a luggage, weighs only around 180 pounds and features four transport wheels so any member of the family can move the EP500Pro around with ease. This makes the EP500Pro truly versatile, able to be transported to the garage, into the living room or brought along on camping trips.

Hands-free and mobile operation can be done via the remote app, which means you can monitor the EP500Pro’s status and manage its functions even if you’re not at home.

Solid Capacity. Powers Up Your Entire Home

Having to make do without electricity when the grid goes out is a thing of the past. With the EP500 Pro, you get a hefty 5,100Wh capacity in a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery technology that can supply energy to your computer, TV, microwave oven, fridge, washing machine and even HVAC appliances.

Bluetti’s solar energy station has a built-in UPS (uninterrupted power supply) you can tap into for seamless transition. You can continue playing, eating or cooking and won’t even know the power went out.

A plethora of input ports means you can plug in virtually any device or item in your house and it will work. Aside from the three standard 220-240V AC outlets, there are 4 USB-A ports, two 100W PD3.0 USB-C, a 10A Cigarette Lighter plug, two 12V/10A DC5521, a 12V/30A Super DC and even wireless charging pads that provide 15W of power.

Rapid-Fast Charging for Peace of Mind

The EP500Pro can quickly charge up to provide reliable power in the event of power outages or when you need creature comforts in extended road trips or when you’re out on a nature vacation.

Heading up the pack is a leading-tech MPPT solar inverter that can take a whopping 2,400W solar input at max and fill up the EP500Pro’s battery from zero to eighty percent in just two hours of direct sunlight. If that’s not quick enough, then you can add AC output and give the power generator a stunning rate of 5,400W to charge the EP500Pro from zero to eighty in just an hour.

Get a Reliable and Sustainable Backup Power Solution Today

Customers in the UK can already place their order for the EP500Pro today and receive it within 4 to 7 working days. Along with the purchase, Bluetti is providing a 5-year warranty for both the EP500Pro and the EP500 worldwide.

The flagship premiere energy solutions product is getting a huge discount, with early bird prices putting the EP500Pro at just £5699 compared to its original price of £5999. This special promotion is limited to 100 units. Afterwards, the price will go up to £5699, which is £1000 off for the next 200 units. This limited-time event only lasts one week, so make sure to get your EP500Pro today.

GET YOURS HERE:

https://bluettipower.co.uk/products/bluetti-ep500pro-5100wh-3000w-power-station