Bored With Cable TV? Here Are 6 of the Best Streaming Services

What is a Streaming Service?

Streaming services are online providers of television shows, movies, music, and other forms of entertainment. There are several different streaming platforms that allow you to watch a countless number of TV shows and movies on demand. All you have to do is is sign up for a monthly subscription, and the prices vary depending on the platform you’re using. Most streaming services are much more affordable than cable TV, which is why many people choose to “cut the cord”, or switch from cable to streaming.

As popular as streaming services are, they aren’t completely replacing cable TV, as many people use both cable and streaming services. Still, streaming your favorite shows has many advantages to sticking with your current cable provider. For example, you can watch your favorite shows on your time, rather than waiting for a specific time. Here are some of the top streaming services available.

1: Apple TV

If you’re truly bored with all of the shows on cable TV, look into an Apple TV subscription. Here you’ll find original movies and TV shows that aren’t available from your cable provider. You’ll also be able to watch shows and movies from other popular platforms, like Hulu and Netflix. It’s also one of the most affordable streaming services starting at $4.99 per month.

2: Disney+

Disney+ is a very popular streaming platform that appeals to children and adults alike. It features nearly the entire library of Disney and Pixar classics, and also Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic movies and TV shows. Access to Disney+ will cost you $7.99 per month, but there’s a Disney Bundle option that also gives you Hulu and ESPN+ for the price of $13.99 per month.

3: Hulu

Hulu offers a huge library of movies, TV shows, and originals for a very affordable price of $6.99 per month. The basic subscription gives you access to this library of entertainment with three to five short ads as commercial breaks. If you wish to access live TV, you can upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV subscription, which is $54.99 per month, but you’ll also gain access to live sports and news channels.

4: Netflix

Netflix is probably the most popular streaming service and one of the oldest. Like the others, a monthly subscription will gain you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, and they’re all ad-free no matter which type of subscription you choose. Because Netflix is so popular, it’s available on almost all smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Firestick— making it one of the easiest platforms to access.

5: Paramount+

Paramount+ is one of the least expensive options as a streaming service, although this (like the others) is if you choose the basic plan. This platform features live sports, movies, and TV shows from popular networks such as CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon. Prices start around $4.99, but you can choose a premium package which offers perks such as no ads.

6: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a streaming platform that allows you to access live TV shows, but on your own time. If you’re enjoying cable TV but are tired of the prices increasing, consider switching to YouTube TV. It only costs $64.99 per month, which is a lot less expensive than many cable providers. You’ll be able to watch and record many of the shows you’d see through a cable provider, however, you may not have the same access to your local channels.

How to Access These Services

In order to access any of these streaming services, you’ll need an internet connection, a monthly subscription, and a smartphone, smart TV, or some other external device (such as an Amazon Firestick or Roku). The Amazon Firestick works on both older smart TVs and non-smart TVs, though you may have to remove some restrictions in order to access more TV shows and movies.

To officially cut the cord, all you have to do is cancel your cable and purchase an Amazon Firestick/Roku for your TV or buy a brand new smart TV. Choose one or more of the streaming services listed above to start streaming your favorite TV shows and movies.