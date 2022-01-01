BuhoCleaner: Some reasons why you need this app!

Is your Mac storage full? Difficult to clean it in a short time? Then you are on the right page. No matter how full your storage space is, one tool can do it all fast.

What tool is that?

We’ll talk about BuhoCleaner, a great tool to scan and identify the contents of your Mac’s storage space and clean it if needed. When you clean up your Mac’s storage space properly, you may be able to get your Mac working like it was just bought yesterday.

Curious about BuhoCleaner?

If you are curious, you can download it from this Download Page. Then install it and launch it. Easy as that. For your information, you cannot find the BuhoCleaner application on the App Store due to review restrictions. So don’t think that this app is dangerous. Absolutely not! Apple does prohibit certain features but that doesn’t mean you can’t download these apps and run them on your Mac.

What does BuhoCleaner offer?

There are at least five main features that aim to free up your Mac’s storage space and also improve the performance of the device.

Flash Clean

This is the easiest way to clean up your Mac’s storage space. You just need to run BuhoCleaner, press Scan, wait a minute and click Delete. If you want to select which files should be deleted and which files should be retained, click View Details. You will be able to sort through your files.

Uninstall Apps

You may have forgotten what applications you have installed. Some of them might slow down your Mac’s performance. You can select them and to delete, click Delete in the lower right corner.

Large Files

Large Files shows data files with large sizes. That way you can focus more on selecting the right one. You won’t be wasting time with small files that don’t really affect the performance of your device.

Duplicate

Sometimes you accidentally duplicate your files. If they are large enough, they can interfere with the performance of your Mac. BuhoCleaner can find out in detail which files have been duplicated. You can then delete them and “refresh” your Mac.

Startup Items

Often applications that open automatically at startup can slow down your Mac. You can disable them and improve the performance of your device significantly.

What about other features? You can find them at the Home Page but let’s talk about them!

In addition to the five above, you can find the following features:

– Simple and easy-to-use UI

– Optimized for macOS Monterey, M1 Pro, and M1 Max Macs

– Knowing macOS status

– Handy toolkit

– Lifetime free updates

– Support for more than 10 languages

Interested?

If you think this great app is expensive then you are wrong. You can get the official license starting at $12.99. Of course this is very affordable for all Mac users. If you want to buy immediately then click this Buy Page! Hopefully this article was useful and thanks for reading.