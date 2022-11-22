3 Best Sites to Buy Authentic YouTube Likes

Looking for the best sites to buy YouTube likes that actually work? Concerned about the safety of buying likes for your YouTube videos and searching for straight-up information? If so, you’re certainly not in the minority.

As part of a broader YouTube growth strategy, buying premium quality likes can make a real difference. Creating content and leaving it to its own devices on YouTube isn’t enough. With more than 2.6 billion people using YouTube on a regular basis, it takes something special to get ahead.

This is where buying likes can make all the difference – a great way to add credibility to your content and catch the eye of the YouTube algorithm. But this only applies if the likes you buy are identical to organic likes.

In which case, where can you find the best sites to buy YouTube likes that come from real people?

The Three Best Sites to Buy YouTube Likes

Having examined the social packages of dozens of service providers, we’ve singled out the three best in the business.

Based entirely on what matters most – authenticity, value for money, effectiveness, customer support, etc. – each of the following scored top marks all around:

1) Media Mister

By far one of the best site to buy YouTube likes of guaranteed authenticity, Media Mister has the kind of pedigree that speaks for itself. For more than a decade, Media Mister has been building a reputation for providing high-quality social signals for the world’s most popular platforms at rock-bottom prices.

This includes 100% authentic YouTube likes, courtesy of a user-friendly website where privacy is a top priority. Media Mister currently lists 500 likes for just $77, while 1,000 likes can be picked up for as little as $149. Each of these is performed by a real person with an active and authentic account in exactly the same way as an organic like.

Media Mister’s full range of products and services covers all major social media platforms and a solid handful of niche networks. A great way to increase the number of likes on your YouTube videos fast, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

2) GetAFollower

Another top-rated likes expert with a solid track record, GetAFollower offers everything needed to grow your YouTube channels. If you are looking for the best place to purchase YouTube likes from targeted locations, this is it.

GetAFollower provides the option of buying likes from a broad range of geo-specific target audiences, including but not limited to the USA, India, Brazil, Italy, Russia, and many more besides. If you target a specific domestic or international market with your output, geo-targeted social signals come highly recommended.

Along with this, GetAFollower covers all sales with a full refund guarantee, just in case things don’t turn out as planned. Price-wise, you can pick up 50 likes from real people for as little as $9.00, while a package of 250 can be yours for just $40.

3) Buy Real Media

Last but not least comes Buy Real Media – one of the best websites to buy YouTube likes if looking for an outright bargain. Their prices speak for themselves – 10 YouTube comment likes will cost you just $2, while a package of 500 is priced at a low $59. There’s a huge range of products and services available to suit all budgets, and all services are guaranteed 100% authentic.

Buy Real Media also scores points for its retention guarantee, which lasts for the first 60 days after purchasing any of its products. What this means is that if you lose any of the likes you bought during this time, Buy Real Media will replace them free of charge. Always good to know when putting your money and your trust in a social media growth company.

From watch time hours to subscribers to comments to ad likes, you can pick up just about anything at Buy Real Media for a surprisingly low price.

Why Should You Buy YouTube Likes?

Again, the importance of buying YouTube likes is evident in the numbers. With 2.6 billion people all competing for the same attention, you need to do everything you can to stand out from the crowd.

Buying likes can help, paving the way for the following benefits:

Boost Credibility

The Credibility of your content (and your channel) will always be measured by your popularity. When a video stacks up thousands of likes, it looks way more credible and appealing than a similar video with fewer likes. The more likes you add to your videos, the bigger the credibility boost you benefit from.

Increase Your Likes Count Fast

One way or the other, you need to collect all the likes you can to make things happen. One option is to wait for them to accumulate organically, which could take months or even years to happen. The alternative is to buy all the likes you need right now and fast-track your rise to fame on YouTube.

Higher Engagement Levels

Likes also have a direct impact on engagement levels. When you see a video on YouTube with a tonne of likes, it instantly grabs your attention. You’re instinctively compelled to watch it, and you’re more likely to share it with other people. The more likes a video collects, the more attractive and engaging it becomes.

Best of all, this Credibility and engagement add up to more organic subscribers for your channel. If the content you put out consistently attracts likes in huge volumes, your channel’s influence and authority grow. Your content effectively sells itself, and people flock the way to your channel to see what else you have to offer.

Your Videos Could Go Viral

Last, buying likes can also be a great way to improve the likelihood of your videos going viral. Likes boost Credibility and generate engagement while helping your content appeal to the YouTube algorithm. The more exposure your videos get and the more they are shared by YouTube users, the greater their viral potential.

How to Buy YouTube Likes?

Tracking down the best sites to buy YouTube likes can be surprisingly straightforward. You simply need to conduct a series of quality and performance checks before placing your order.

Specifically, each of the following should be prioritized before buying social signals of any kind:

Check Out Customer Reviews

First up, never place an order for YouTube likes without assessing the seller’s reputation. Check out as many online reviews and recommendations as you need in order to build a picture of how they perform in practice. Unless they have a solid reputation, take your business elsewhere.

Product Authenticity

Nothing matters more than authenticity when shopping for social signals. For YouTube likes to be both safe and effective, they need to be completely identical to organic likes. They need to be performed by real people in the normal way, with active and authentic YouTube accounts.

Check Their Customer Support

The availability of customer support (at least during normal office hours) should also be checked for. There’s every chance you’ll have questions to ask along the way, so it makes sense to ensure they’re on hand to help you out. In the absence of decent customer care, you may end up at a dead end if things go wrong for any reason.

No Password Required

It is never advisable to hand your passwords to any social media growth company. Organic likes from real people should be delivered in the normal way, so there’s no reason why a seller should need your password. If they request your private login credentials, you’re almost certainly looking at a scam.

Payment Methods Accepted

You’ll also save yourself time and disappointment by ensuring the seller you choose accepts your preferred payment method. Not to mention, processes all payments without any additional fees or commissions being added during the checkout process.

Delivery Time

Last, fast delivery of YouTube likes does not mean instant delivery. The likes you buy need to be performed at a speed that looks completely organic. When a video is liked too many times in quick succession, it can trigger YouTube’s spam filters and land you in trouble.

How to Get More Likes on YouTube?

Buying YouTube likes can be great for kicking your content campaign into overdrive. Even so, you will still need to focus on pulling in as many organic likes as you can in order to succeed.

Seven of the most effective ways to drive more likes for your YouTube content are as follows:

Pick a Niche and Stick with It

It is impossible to build a credible and influential YouTube presence if you continuously switch from one niche to another. Choose a niche you are interested in and passionate about, and stick with it consistently.

Post High-Quality Content

Buying all the social signals in the world cannot compensate for low-quality content. If you are serious about making things happen on YouTube, every video you put out needs to be of the same high-quality standard. Under no circumstances should you post anything you are not 100% satisfied with.

Post Attractive Titles and Descriptions

The titles and descriptions that accompany your videos need to be both attractive and SEO-optimised. Don’t forget that YouTube is the second biggest search engine in the world after Google, and the keywords you use will determine who finds your content in the first place.

Add Custom Thumbnails

Your thumbnails need to be unique, eye-catching, and relevant to your content. They should provide a snapshot of what the user can expect if they click through to your video. Don’t make the mistake of resorting to clickbait, as it will almost certainly backfire.

Post at the Right Times

The right time to post on YouTube is whatever time your target audience is most active and engaged. This differs significantly from one demographic to the next, along with the time zone of the location you are targeting. Posting when most of your prospective viewers are offline is a waste of time and effort.

YouTube uses hashtags to categorize and recommend content to its billions of users. You, therefore, need to ensure that the hashtags you use are relevant to your content in order to ensure that the right people find them. Add hashtags to every post you publish, but do so sensibly and sparingly,

Leverage Trends

Last up, getting on board with the latest trends at the base level can give your content true viral potential. However, the trends you leverage need to be relevant to your niche and of genuine interest to your audience. Otherwise, they could have the opposite of the intended effect.

Final Thoughts

Finding the best sites to buy YouTube likes is all about authenticity. The simple fact is that if they can provide you with 100% legit likes from real people, they’re probably worth checking out.

Even so, it is worth conducting a few extra quality and performance checks before ordering social signals online. The top three sellers above outperformed the competition by a clear mile in all important areas. Product quality, authenticity, value for money, safety, and discretion – everything that matters when purchasing social proof.

Plus, given the fact that all three cover their services with a money-back guarantee, you at least know your cash is covered against all eventualities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it Safe to Buy YouTube Likes?

Yes – Authentic YouTube likes provided by real users are safe. If each like comes from an active and authentic user in the normal way, they are completely identical to organic likes. Fake likes from bot-generated profiles are an entirely different story and could see you suspended or banned from YouTube.

Is it Illegal to Buy likes on YouTube?

Not at all, and nor does it breach any of the terms and conditions in YouTube’s user agreement. There are no rules against paying real YouTube users to leave likes on your content in the normal way. YouTube simply prohibits using fake accounts to generate spam social signals, which should be avoided at all costs.

How Much Do YouTube Likes Cost?

The number of likes you buy will influence the price of the package and the per-like price you can expect to pay. With the sellers above, the lowest-priced packages on offer start from less than $5.00. Even for this, you still get a money-back guarantee, just in case things don’t turn out as planned.

Will My Likes Disappear?

It’s possible that some of your likes will disappear over time if the people who provided them choose to close their accounts. This is where a refill guarantee (aka retention warranty) can help, covering you against potential losses for the first couple of months.

Can I Get Suspended or Banned After Purchasing Likes?

If the likes you buy are 100% legit, no – you will not get suspended or banned. The risk of suspension only applies when fake likes from bot-generate accounts come into play. If like you buy from an active and authentic user with a real account, there is no risk of suspension or exclusion.