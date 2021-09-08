Can You Use a VPN With an Android Phone?

A Virtual Private Network, popularly abbreviated with the acronym ‘VPN’, is an essential tool for optimal cybersecurity and privacy while interacting with the internet. A VPN can be used on any device that runs an OS (Operating System.) -that is, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in general. It is important to understand that today’s internet is very unsafe. Even still, internet users are uninformed about cybersecurity risks themselves. A VPN can help manage these cybersecurity problems for you, whether you are an individual or organization, and is an essential tool that everyone should have in their internet safety toolset. We will look at what a VPN is in-depth, how it helps, and how a VPN can be used to keep your Android safe.

What is a VPN?

A VPN is a virtual network, that is private to you. It is software that essentially cloaks your internet connection, with the ability to completely change how your physical location appears to websites and web servers. It effectively disassociates your internet connection details with your physical location (which without a VPN doesn’t happen.) Once you install a VPN (avoid the free ones), you will be greeted with several ‘server’ options. These servers, whichever one you choose, will connect you to that particular country/city. These servers are particularly designed so that users can anonymously route their internet connections through them.

What are The Benefits of Using a VPN?

A VPN not only disassociates your internet activities from your physical location but also protects you from data collection and ad targeting. It even hides your browsing information from your ISP (Internet Service Provider.) Furthermore, it encrypts your connection so that any cyber-attacks aimed at you will be foiled. A VPN allows you to unblock any censorship and access services such as Netflix which you wouldn’t normally be able to do. You can even find cheaper flights online by trying to book them from different servers (locations) where you may find different prices. For organizations, VPNs offer safety advantages and corporate savings as well (like savings from leases, support costs, and more.) Finally, you can avoid data and bandwidth throttling (data caps and ISP throttling) by using a VPN. There are some disadvantages to using VPNs such as slower speeds and the payment required for a solid, premium VPN but the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.

How can a VPN Protect Your Android Smartphone?

For Android smartphones, as well as any smartphone out there, a VPN is essential if you care about your privacy and your cybersecurity. For these following reasons, you should consider installing a premium VPN;

Keeping your private data transmissions away from your ISP

Not giving search engines your browsing activity information

Keeping your connection encrypted and safe from cybercriminals

Keeping your physical location hidden by cloaking your IP address

Keeping all other private data (e.g. financial, medical, personal) scrambled

In conclusion, the most important thing to keep in mind is that you must use a premium top-tier paid VPN, otherwise, you might be worse off than if you don’t use a VPN at all. A free VPN could quite possibly belong to a shady third-party company associated with cybercriminals. With a premium top-class VPN, you will have peace of mind because of the professional standards and policies that premium VPNs have to offer customers. Be safer and more private than ever before while browsing the internet by using a good VPN.