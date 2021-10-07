Car Buying and Car Maintenance: 3 Free iPhone Apps

How many times have you forgotten to change oil, check transmission fluid levels, or take your car for a much-needed checkup? Many car problems are caused by neglect and are avoidable.

But vehicle maintenance can be daunting, and it’s easy to forget to schedule things like brake jobs and oil changes when you have so much going on in your life. These iPhone car maintenance apps send regular reminders, helping you stay on top of your car’s maintenance.

You learn about the parts that need your regular attention, what you need to do to keep your car running smoothly, and how to save. Here is a collection of the best iPhone car apps.

Buying a new car is difficult for families and individuals alike. The process is often a long, drawn-out affair that can be draining to people who lead a hectic lifestyle. And while you can walk into a car showroom and pick the car you like, a lot has changed since Coronavirus came into our world.

Luckily for you, technology has eased the burden of finding and buying a new car. Thanks to mobile apps like Cars.com, you can find your next car from the comfort of your home. The app allows car buyers to search and find new and used cars for sale near them. You can easily filter and sort results to find the best option.

Cars.com has a wealth of information on cars. You can find information on different dealerships, research car models, and compare listings. The platform has a monthly payment calculator that lets you calculate how much you’ll pay based on the trade-in value or the down payment. Take time to read car reviews by car experts and car owners before buying any car. After you buy a car, you can also write about your experience at the local dealership.

2. CARFAX Car Care

This awesome app lets you monitor, service, and repair several cars at the same time. It reminds you about car maintenance schedules–from oiling to changing air filters. It is a great app if you own a fleet of cars or have an extended family.

CARFAX Car Care gives you access to your vehicle’s service history and can help you track what has been done. It alerts you about open recalls, upcoming services, and helps you find auto repair shops near you. You can also use the app to estimate car repair costs. The app makes it difficult for you to forget your service schedule.

3. GasBuddy

Want to save money every time you fuel your car? Install GasBuddy. With a community of 70 million users, this is one of the most popular apps around. GasBuddy will let you know when and where to buy gas affordably. It also helps you locate the lowest-price gas stations near you and advises you how to change your driving habits to save gas money. The app uses your iPhone’s motion detection sensor to identify the habits or events that affect your car’s fuel efficiency.