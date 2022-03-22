Car Safety Technology Tips For Safer Driving

We encounter car accidents every day, some are inevitable while others are just caused by distracted drivers. As we all try to put much effort into protecting our loved ones from road accidents, sometimes that’s not enough.

You might not know this but if you ever get into a car accident as a result of another driver’s negligence, you’re entitled to take legal action to help you manage the consequences. These damages may include; injuries sustained as a result of an accident, any costs you have incurred due to the injuries such as hospital bills, and also property damages sustained. With the help of car accident lawyers your case will be successfully litigated to your satisfaction.

To reduce risks of car accidents there is a need for your car to have Vehicle Safety Technology (VST). In the automotive industry, this is referred to the special technology developed to ensure the security and safety of passengers and their vehicles. This term covers a large group of devices in the automobile industry that help to avert disaster, examples of these VSTs include:

Damage mitigation

Vehicle to vehicle communication

Theft deterrence

Remote speed sensing

Geo-fencing capabilities

Car to computer communication devices that use GPS

Top six Car Safety Technology every driver should know

As a driver, obstacle avoidance can sometimes be a challenge. Innovators have been up to the task and created ingenious systems to reduce the likeliness of collisions. While pedestrian friendly bumpers and self-driving vehicles may seem like the future of safety in the automotive industry, there are new and effective devices that ensures safety of the car, driver and passenger.

Forward collision warning systems

This employs cameras, sensors, or radar technology to alert the driver of objects or other vehicles in their path. The driver is warned through lights blinking, vibrating seats, or sirens ensuring an imminent crash is avoided.

Blind-spot detection systems

Your side and rearview mirrors cannot always capture the whole road. With this knowledge, manufacturers created sensors that detect when an object is close to your blind spots. The system reacts with visual or audible responses to warn of the impending collision saving both lives and property.

Adaptive cruise control

With the use of radars, sensors, and cameras, this system helps you keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front while also maintaining the speed limit. This comes in handy especially when you might be distracted and unaware of slowing traffic.

Lane departure warning systems

This system detects lane markers when you engage to change lanes without indicating to other road users. Long-distance driving or monotonous roads can cause one to lose focus of the road, nevertheless, this technology refocuses you using blips, or visual cues on the dashboard.

Parking assist cameras

These are usually located in the front and rear bumper to alert you of unseen objects such as poles, shrubs, or other obstacles getting close by lighting up or producing blipping sounds.

Tire-pressure monitoring systems

Enforced by government regulation, this technology detects when your air pressure is below the acceptable level. Low tire pressure can cause poor handling of the vehicle which may lead to loss of control and subsequent accident. Sensors notify you when you need to increase or reduce air pressure.

Conclusion

Accidents are unplanned and unexpected without regard to how safe your driving is. Technology embedded in our vehicles puts the power in your hands by helping to keep you alert to your car and other road users. However, some drivers may be under the influence or outright distracted and careless leading to collisions. When the unexpected occurs, getting the services of an experienced car accident lawyer to follow up and ensure compensation eases the pressure of the process.