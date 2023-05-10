Celebrate Mother’s Day with Bluetti Solar Products That Spark Joy

Bluetti’s Mother’s Day Sale is all about the celebration of that special individual who gives us unconditional love and enormous sacrifices. Show mom some love by visiting her and with a thoughtful gift from the Bluetti power generator brand.

The Bluetti Mother’s Day promotion runs from May 6 to 18 and offers the best solar generators at greatly discounted prices. Save up to $700 on select Bluetti products and refer friends to get group savings.

Make Bonding Moments Even More Special with the EB3A/EB55/EB70

Does mom like to go on outdoor trips and show you the beauty of nature? Don’t forget to pack the Bluetti EB3A, EB55, or EB70 to make the event more special. Power up your camping trips with these portable power stations and you can run lights, fans, car fridges, cameras, and phones as needed.

It’s your turn to do things for your mother, like make her coffee or a sandwich using the Bluetti mobile power generator. When the stars appear, play some relaxing music or invite her to an outdoor movie night.

Take Modern Conveniences With You on RV Trips and Countryside Vacations

Make your RV trip with mom smooth with the Bluetti AC300, AC200MAX, or the AC200P. These portable solar generators have enough capacity and power to provide modern conveniences, including heaters, mini refrigerators, mini ovens, and hair dryers, just to name a few. Fancy a glass of fresh juice to greet the sun? Or maybe you want a spread so you two can enjoy watching the sunset together. It’s possible with these powerful models.

CPAP machines can run all night long with the AC200P or AC200MAX. Unlike traditional generators, Bluetti’s solar power stations emit low noise and fewer pollutants.

If you’re looking for something customizable then the AC300&B300 is the perfect product for you. It can store up to 12,288Wh with several B300 batteries and be recharged quickly via a car charger or solar panels. As long as the sun is out and about you’ll have juice you can use at night.

Keep Mom Safe and Sound Even During Power Outages

If you constantly worry about your mother whenever there’s a power outage or natural disaster, then gifting a Bluetti generator may very well be the next best thing.

The EP500 and AC500&B300S are home battery systems that are capable of nullifying the effects of household emergencies and outages. Both have built-in UPS functions that activate in just 20 milliseconds of a power cut-off. The AC500’s capacity can be expanded up to 18,432Wh with several B300S batteries, which gives enough power to last a few days. A 1,800W air conditioner can run for 8.7 hours, while a 360W fridge can run for 43.5 hours.

The EP500 is more mobile, with four wheels that mom can use to move the power generator from one room to another. The capacity is fixed at 5,100Wh and can run an 80W TV for 45 hours, a 1,500W electric grill for 3 hours, and a 40W LED bulb for 80 hours. She can host small and intimate parties in the yard or do all her daily chores without having to look for a wall plug.

Mother’s Day is Special

There are many ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, but make sure that you show up and give your mom the time and attention so she can feel loved. Bluetti is committed to providing green and accessible energy, regardless of the occasion or the moment. Mom will surely appreciate a reliable and compact solar generator that can make her life easier.