Celebrate Ramadan with ACE Money Transfer – Free Honda Livo Bike and Three iPhone 13 Pro for Bangladeshi Expatriates

Are you ready to enjoy this Ramadan’s blessings and gifts from your most trusted remittance provider? ACE Money Transfer’s renowned “Salam Bangladesh” promotion is live again with magnificent prizes. All the Bangladeshi expatriates working abroad who send money to Bangladesh via ACE can celebrate Ramadan with the company by winning a free Honda Livo bike and three iPhone 13 Pro.

If you are wondering about the procedure of this dazzling offer, you have come to the right place. Let’s quickly look at what this offer has to present and how you can participate in the competition.

Three Lucky Winners to Receive an iPhone 13 Pro

Bangladeshi customers of ACE Money Transfer can win one of three iPhone 13 Pro in an exciting Ramadan promotion this year. Your desire to be among the iPhone users is getting fulfilled through ACE. You do not need to think about any complicated procedures to participate in the lucky draw. Keep sending your remittances to Bangladesh as usual, and the transactions made during the month of Ramadan will automatically enter the lucky draw.

So, take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a free iPhone 13 Pro without paying a lot of money.

Grand Prize of Honda Livo Bike

What’s more exciting than receiving your dream gifts this Ramadan? ACE Money Transfer has also brought a grand prize of a Honda Livo bike in this year’s Ramadan promotion. One lucky winner will stand a chance to win the dream bike by making an online money transfer to Bangladesh via ACE.

The most incredible offer of all time is so close to you. So, don’t miss this chance and continue your remittance journey with ACE Money Transfer.

Is there any limit for transactions in this offer?

Money transactions to Bangladesh are unrestricted. There is no limitation to the amount of money and the number of transfers you make. All of your paid and completed transactions during the promotion deadline, i.e. from the start until the end of Ramadan 2022, will enter the lucky draw to win one of three iPhone 13 Pro and a brand new Honda Livo bike.

The sole requirement is that you must transfer your remittances to Bangladesh using ACE Money Transfer’s services. All types of payments, such as digital wallet transfers, cash pickup, credit or debit card payments, bank transfers, etc., can participate in the competition.

No Need to Fill out Lengthy Forms for This Offer!

Yes! That’s true. This opportunity does not require special registration on ACE Money Transfer. If you are already a customer of ACE Money Transfer, simply continue remitting funds to your family in Bangladesh through the company’s trusted services. Do you know why several Bangladeshi diasporas find ACE the best way to send money to Bangladesh online, even when many service providers are available? The company offers unbeatable exchange rates, secure transactions without any risks, the lowest transfer fees, 24/7 active services to transfer funds, and amazing rewards to its customers.

If you are new to the ACE family, register your account for free and get your welcome reward of a Fee-Free first transaction besides entering the competition to win Ramadan prizes. Simply go to the sign-up page on ACE’s website and click the “create an account option”. You will then be routed to a page where you must fill out all required information. Your account will be set up instantly without requiring any fees. Click here and follow a simple procedure to register your account with ACE.

What are the Rules for this Ramadan Offer?

There are a few things to keep in mind for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:

The offer is valid from the beginning until the end of Ramadan.

Only money transfers to Bangladesh via ACE are eligible for the promotion.

All cash pickup, wallet, and bank deposit transactions completed during the designated days will be entered into the lucky draw.

The draw will only accept completed transfers.

The winner of the Honda Livo bike can nominate any individual in Bangladesh to accept the prize on their behalf.

As a result of the gifts obtained from this competition, the winners will be responsible for any personal, advance, and/or withholding tax imposed by local tax regulations. ACE takes no responsibility in this regard.

More transactions of any size every day will help in additional entries to the lucky draw, thus increasing the chances of winning.

ACE will contact the winner(s) by email or phone call.

If the winner doesn’t respond within seven days of the draw, the company will move towards a redraw to find another winner.

The firm has the right to use the winners’ information for any promotional reasons.

The company can alter the dates specified if required.

Some Important Dates to Remember!

Every week, one Lucky Draw will be held. The first three lucky draws will be for iPhone 13 Pro, concluding with the last lucky draw for the grand prize of a Honda Livo Bike. The lucky draws will be organised at ACE Money Transfer’s office, and the firm may broadcast them live on the company’s Facebook page. The following is the schedule:

The first draw will take place on April 8, 2022. (iPhone 13 Pro)

The second draw will take place on April 15, 2022. (iPhone 13 Pro)

The third draw will take place on April 22, 2022. (iPhone 13 Pro)

After Eid al-Fitr, the fourth draw will be held (Honda Livo Bike)

Download ACE’s Android or iOS App if you are Unfamiliar with the Website.

ACE has developed its technology to become the fastest remittance service provider in the industry. Its online digital mobile app helps consumers manage their finances efficiently from anywhere worldwide. The software application is available for both iOS and Android devices. As a result, you may be confident that your dependable, secure, and quick source of remittance is only a click away.

The apps are available to download from the Google Play Store (for Android) and the App Store (for iOS). Customers may then effortlessly log in or register to create a new account with ACE’s incredible remittance services.

So why keep waiting then? Ramadan is moving swiftly to its end, so don’t miss out on your chance to win one of three iPhone 13 Pro and a Honda Livo Bike. Simply send money to Bangladesh via ACE Money Transfer and stand your chance to win grand prizes in the Ramadan promotion.

For more information on this exclusive Ramadan offer by ACE Money Transfer, click the link below: