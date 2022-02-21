ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 Review

Cooking meat perfectly has never been better, largely thanks to meat thermometers. It eliminates second-guessing of temperature so you can cook your meat exactly how you want it done.

When it comes to the best meat thermometer, one in particular stands out- the ChefsTemp FinalTouch X10 Instant Read Meat Thermometer. It’s the fastest of its kind and has a ton of quality of life improvements you won’t find with other meat temp products in the market.

FinalTouch X10 Features

1 Second Reading, World’s Fastest Thermometer

The ChefsTemp X10 immediately stands out from the crowd and cements its reputation as a premium instant read meat thermometer by having what others don’t- a reading speed of a single second.

The 1-second readout is coupled with superb accuracy- the X10 has a ±0.7F accuracy so you can cook steak, fish or chicken with utmost confidence. This also eliminates the need to ‘second guess’ with outdated tools such as toothpicks, forks or your hand (it’s more hygienic, too).

You won’t find any other meat reader with the same speed and accuracy as the X10. The best part is that it has the user-friendliness and features to make it the de facto meat thermometer for professional chefs and at-home enthusiasts alike.

Display is a Huge Improvement over Other Meat Temps

First time meat temperature users might think that they just need a basic checker until they start to find faults and annoyances with the temperature display.

At times you might have to squint your eyes, or rotate the meat thermometer just to be able to read the current temperature. The product makers at ChefsTemp know this pain point and have addressed them with the X10.

First, the X10 sports a generous-sized display with large digits, as well as a more eye-friendly white-on-black background design. The readout on the display auto rotates as well, which means virtually everyone should be able to use it, including left-handers and those with poor eyesight.

The meat thermometer also has an auto wakeup and motion technology in order to conserve battery life and eliminate the need to press a button. Ultimately, it’s more convenient and easier to use.

Rotating Probe Stick

Another noteworthy feature is the X10’s rotating probe. It has a range of 270 degrees so you won’t have an issue checking the temperature of your meat as it cooks.

The probe angle flexibility is perfect for left handers and eliminates having to work an extra step as you cook. The instant meat thermometer can handle any cooking situation or environment, regardless of oven size or how packed your meats are in a griller, for example.

It’s worthy to note that the auto wakeup and rotating functions are largely absent on other similar temps. You probably won’t know the conveniences these quality of life additions bring until you’ve tried the X10. In our eyes, it’s the best thermometer by a mile.

Superb Battery Life and Waterproof

Battery life of the X10 is rated at 3,000 hours with two fresh AAA batteries. It has an IP67 waterproof rating and can survive a soak or dip in a meter of water. The X10 Instant Read Thermometer will probably last a longer time due to its auto wakeup and sleep function so you don’t have to worry about changing the batteries so often.

Rounding out the features are a magnetic backing so you can stick it to any metal surface, and a handy loop so you can attach a lanyard or key ring for portability and convenience.

Should You Buy the ChefsTemp Final Touch X10 Instant Meat Thermometer?

The X10 instant meat thermometer houses a number of excellent improvements and is a superb addition in any kitchen, outdoor grill setup or restaurant. Those who regularly cook with meat should definitely give it a try.