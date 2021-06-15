ChillBox Reviews: Is ChillBox Air Cooler Worth It? (Scam or Legit)

Investing in air conditioners and room coolers has become a must for almost everyone as the constant rise in heat can leave you fatigued and dehydrated. The high cost of purchasing and installing air conditioners makes it difficult for people to purchase them, leaving them with limited choices. In the past, there were no other options except for purchasing an expensive air conditioner but now, there are mini portable ACs available as an excellent alternative.

One such personal-sized air conditioner is ChillBox that has many purposes and amazing customer reviews, making it one of the best choices. This review explores the different aspects of this technology and its impact on human lives.

What is ChillBox?

ChillBox is a pocket-friendly, environment-friendly, and unique technology that serves as a 4 in 1 unit. It can function as a fan, air conditioner, humidifier, and air purifier according to your need. It has an easy plug-and-use function, ensuring that it can work anywhere with a power supply. This small plastic box can be used in small spaces and rooms to keep it cool and prevent suffocation.

ChillBox Functions:

This device can function as:

Air cooler: With the use of hydro-cooling, ChillBox can work as an air-cooler to reduce the temperature of your surroundings, making your summers bearable. However, it should be known that it works better in a small room with fewer people.

Fan: If you are not looking for cool air but just want air in the room, you can switch to the fan mode of this device. With three adjustable fan speeds, this feature is ideal for all weather. The concept of a portable fan is appealing because it is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Humidifier: With the use of water droplets being converted to cool air, this device can add moisture to the environment which is especially useful for dry weather. This is a huge benefit in comparison with traditional air conditioners that remove all the moisture from the air.

Air Purifier: A huge part of the population is allergic to dust, minute particles, and a lot of unseen irritating substances present in the air. For all such people, this device is a blessing as it conveniently removes all allergens, making the air cleaner to breathe.

The working mechanism of ChillBox:

What is better than a device that uses a renewable source of energy for performing its functions? This environment-friendly device uses water as a source of producing cool air, also known as Hydro-cooling. The addition of cold water in the water tank allows the water droplets to evaporate and lower the temperature using minimal electricity.

The presence of a purifier and a humidifier allows it to remove allergens and dust from the environment and add moisture to it respectively. All of these features require little electric power, thereby producing a visible difference in your electric bills.

Usage instructions of ChillBox:

The usage of this device is pretty simple. All you need to do is use water and an electric supply and enjoy the multiple advantages being offered to you through this small and convenient device.

For starters, you are supposed to remove the water tank present inside the device.

Next, you are advised to fill the water tank with cold water. Remember, the cooler the water, the cooler the air this device will give out.

Close the water tank and plug in the USB. Connect this USB to a power source to provide an electric supply.

Power the device on and feel the cooler breeze on your face immediately.

Benefits of ChillBox:

Out of the many benefits you can enjoy by the usage of this product, some of the main ones include:

Low Electricity bills: The usage of this device does not bring about a very high increase in electricity bills as it uses very low power. Unlike, high-power air-conditioning units and centralized air conditioning systems, this device will not be very heavy on your pocket.

Portable: Owing to its small size, it can be carried anywhere, from indoors to outdoors, from your bedroom to your office, and even in your kitchen to provide you with a cooler environment.

Environment friendly: With no greenhouse gases being released and no contribution to pollution, this device uses the cleanest method to provide cool air.

Affordable: If you are trying to stick to a budget, this is the device you should definitely try out as it costs way less than every air conditioner out there.

No installation and maintenance cost: As one of the best features, it can be considered that is no mechanical work of installation required, thereby reducing the installation cost to zero and since there is no need for monthly maintenance, there is no maintenance cost.

Noise proof: This device works silently, producing no sound so its presence in the room can only be felt by the cool air it produces.

Price of ChillBox:

This device can be exclusively purchased as an affordable solution to beat the heat, through its official website. It is a cost-effective product and the purchasing cost is minimal.

The cost of One ChillBox portable AC is $89.95.

Two ChillBox portable AC can be purchased for $159.90, with each unit available for $79.95 in this offer.

Three ChillBox ACs are available at a price of $179.85, each costing $59.95.

Four ChillBox AC cost $199.80, at a cost of $49.95 each.

An offer of free home delivery is available on the purchase of more than one unit to facilitate the customers even more.

Refund Policy:

It is natural to feel skeptical while investing in a new product but to ensure that all your fears related to this product are baseless, a 60-day money-back guarantee has been offered to all customers in case of an unsatisfactory experience, making it a safe purchase with no financial risk involved.

Conclusion on ChillBox Review

After considering multiple aspects of this product, it can be confidently claimed that ChillBox is a wonderful product with salient features including low cost, multiple functions, and low electricity usage. It is a small and portable device that cools the surroundings, humidifies and purifies the air around, and works as a fan when needed.

In terms of cost, it is affordable and does not cause a rise in electricity bills due to low power usage. It offers a 60-day refund and has no installation and maintenance cost, making it a one-time investment. Such a device, with amazing features and low cost, is definitely hard to find. Get Your ChillBox Today From Its Official Website