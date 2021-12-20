Christmas Shopping 2021: Top 12 Tips to Find the Best Deals Online This Holiday Season

2021 Christmas is going to be a special one compared to last year’s. Since most of us are now vaccinated against the Covid-19 and stores and retail chains have already opened for business. However, the threat of the new omicron variant of covid-19 still looms over our head, so it is better to shop online rather than flocking to the stores. If you are looking to find some good deals online this holiday season you have come to the right place. Today we will discuss various tips and know-how, using which you can find yourself an awesome deal.

. Wish List your required items early:

Last-minute buys, panic purchases, missed lightning deals, etc are some of the common problems which are faced by buyers during every big sale. If you wish to list or save the items you desire to purchase before the sale starts, you can easily track the deals specific to those items and buy accordingly without much stress.

. Cashbacks and discount websites:

Several cashback and discount websites can give you benefits for buying using their links. Use that opportunity to rack up on some extra dollars. Here is a shein promo code that you can use for additional benefits on your next purchase.

. Credit card offers:

Many retailers have partnered with major credit card providers to give you some exclusive benefits, take note of them and decide accordingly what sounds worthwhile for you. However tempting the offers might sound, don’t go Splurging on credit card purchases, the results could be disastrous finance-wise. Buy only what you need.

. Loyalty Points:

Look out for retailer-specific loyalty points which are given to repeat customers. These points are quite useful if you plan on shopping with the same retailer in the future. Ask on the billing counter or check on their official website regarding the terms and conditions of loyalty points redemption. There have been several instances where people simply forgot about their pending loyalty points and thus failed to redeem them on time.

. Location Specific Offers:

By simply turning on the location and allowing the retailer-specific app to access them can help you get some exclusive deals. There are several cases where a retailer uses big data and has run a campaign targeted at the most frequent goods bought at a specific location. You could use these deals to save some additional money while purchasing.

. Social Media:

If you notice closely, companies sometimes run social media campaigns about discounts and offer on buying a certain specific product. Look out for such posts by following your favourite companies on social media and avail yourself of lucrative benefits.

. Budget:

Plan your budget and set aside that much money to prevent overspending. If possible buy gift cards of the equivalent amount and overcome the urge to spend money this holiday season. Remember you earned this money by sheer hard work, holidays will come and go but money once spent will only come back if you work hard for it.

. Price comparison websites:

This is a great utility tool to check the prices of the same product across different websites. Sometimes resellers price the same product at lower prices due to any predetermined agreement or sale. Use this tool to save some money whilst shopping online.

. Cashback Apps:

Several apps pay you for sharing your invoice or bill. These apps utilize this invoice to scan for data and then make a report about consumer purchasing habits. They usually pay quite a lot of money for sharing this data with them.

. Buy from the wholesaler instead of retailer:

If you need to buy items in large quantities use a wholesaler to purchase rather than a retailer for additional Savings. Costco is one such big format wholesaler wherein You can buy items at huge discounts. However, in case you are confused about which wholesaler provides the best discount, whether it’s Costco or others read this BJ’s vs Costco article.

. Buy Directly:

Many times when you book a hotel you go through travel websites. However, if you call up the hotel and book directly they may give you upfront discounts. But exercise caution regarding this and always ask for an invoice/bill if you are booking directly.

. Asking for discounts:

There have been many instances when customers were too shy to just ask for discounts and hence paid full retail. This particularly happens in big shopping places or malls. Simply head over to your customer service lounge and ask for any possible discounts or benefits. You might get lucky sometimes.