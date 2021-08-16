Cinema HD APK Is All You Need For Free HD Movies & Shows

Cinema HD is what you will need on your android phone or firestick for free hd movies and shows. It is certain that there are plenty of great services that provide movies and shows for a few bucks a month. But, you cannot watch whatever you want and you should subscribe to another service incase if you haven’t found it in the first one that you have subscribed to.

You don’t have to take any kind of subscription on Cinema HD APK because it’s completely free. We have come across the app and tested it on our staff’s mobile device and it’s working pretty fine. A lot of people have found it helpful in terms of their favorite movies and shows. We would just want to let you know there is an app that might help you as well through this article.

By having all great features such as streaming high quality movies and shows to the ability to download them offline, it has become the first choice to many movie watchers such as you.

What Are The Features Of Cinema HD App?

There are a lot of features available in the current version i.e., cinema hd v2.4.0. We hope whatever we have mentioned below will help you get some idea about the app and it’s uses. Just go down and read each of them to understand how it’s going to help you with all your favorite shows, series and movies.

. Watch With Subtitles

Whenever you select a movie or a show to watch on cinema hd app, you will be able to choose the subtitles as well. When it comes to the selection of subtitles, you will have that freedom to pick the language that you are comfortable with.

Moreover, you may also sideload the subtitles as a separate file if you have downloaded the files earlier. On the other hand, you may get the subtitles to each film and show right from opensubtitles.org using the mx player.

. Watch & Download Movies, Shows

Watching the movies or series does require an internet connection but that need not to be the fastest connection. All you need to do is to have connectivity to watch movies and shows online. On the other hand, you may select the movie and download it to watch it later.

The best part is, you can export that movie or a show that you have downloaded to your gallery. Watching downloaded movies doesn’t require active internet connection at all.

. Auto Play Next Episodes

This is yet another great feature that we must discuss because it’s super easy and hassle free to watch the next episode of the series. You don’t need to search for the next part because, cinema hd app will push the next part once the current one is over.

Cinema HD APK Download – Latest Version

If you haven’t downloaded it on your phone, we recommend you first go to it’s official download page and read the instructions. You can proceed with the installation if you are okay with it, you can find the official download link of the app right below.

Cinema HD APK Download from Official Website

Make sure to enable the third party sources aka installations from unknown sources on your phone. If you don’t know how to do it, you can go to settings > security > developer options > unknown sources > turn on.

Once you are done with the settings, you are good to go and you won’t see any kind of interruptions in the installation part or with streaming.

If you would like to know more about the app, you can visit the official website and learn more about the app and it’s usage.