Cinema HD v2 APK on Firestick & Android for FREE

The development team of Cinema HD APK recently launched Cinema HD APK v 2.4.0. Like its predecessors, Cinema HD v2 APK acts as a web-crawler to look for HD links to your preferred movies and TV shows.

In this post, you will learn what’s new in Cinema HD v 2.4.0 and how to install Cinema HD v2 APK on Firestick and Android.

What Fresh Features Cinema HD v2 APK Brings?

Apart from the regular features present in the predecessor variants, the latest Cinema HD MOD APK for Android and Firestick brings the following features as well.

Efficient trakt.tv integration and support.

Auto-play links.

Auto select subtitles with Play with Subtitles option.

No Real-Debrid login required to get high-quality links.

Low profile mode reduces processor usage on low-end devices.

Select a download path for offline content.

Auto-backup and restore your settings, history, favorites, and preferences.

Cinema HD v2.4.0 APK on Android and Firestick | App Info

Name Cinema HD V2 Version V 2.4.0 Category Movies & TV Shows (Entertainment) License Free Supported OS Firestick and Android OS 5.0 or above

Install Cinema HD v2 APK on Firestick and Android [STEPS]

Steps to Install Cinema HD v2 APK on Android Please download Cinema HD v2 Latest APK file on Android from the link below.

Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > App Permissions > Install Unknown Apps.

For Chrome browser, toggle ON Allow from this source. If you are utilizing any other browser, then toggle ON the option against that one.

Go to the Downloads section and tap on the Cinema HD APK file to start with the installation.

For Play Protect Warning, please tap on More Details and hit Install Anyway.

The installation will complete in less than a minute.

Tap on Done to exit the installation screen.

Launch Cinema HD V2 APK for Android from the home screen or the app drawer icon.

Steps to Install Cinema HD v2 APK on Firestick & Fire TV

Navigate to Settings > My Fire TV or My Fire Device > Developer Options.

Turn ON the option of Apps from Unknown Sources.

Now, utilizing the Search feature on your Firestick, please search for Downloader App.

Tap on the search result and install Downloader App on Firestick.

Launch Downloader App.

On the initial launch, please tap on Allow to give the required permissions.

Go to Settings from the left-hand menu and Enable JavaScript.

Next, go to Home from the left-hand menu and a space to enter a URL will be present here.

Enter the URL that’s provided above in the Android installation section and tap on Go.

This will download the file of Cinema HD V2 APK on Firestick.

The installation screen will come up after the download is complete. Hit Next and then tap on Install.

App Installed screen will come up after the installation is complete.

Tap on Done to exit the installation screen.

A pop-up will come up now asking your confirmation to delete the APK file of Cinema HD v2.4.0 from Firestick.

Hit Delete and then tap on Delete again.

Long press the Home button on Firestick remote and tap on Apps.

Cinema HD V2 will be present at the end of the list.

You can bring the icon to the top of the list or put it on your Firestick home screen.

Frequently Asked Questions [FAQs]

Q – Is there any other alternative way available to download Cinema HD V2 APK on Firestick?

If you don’t wish to use the Downloader App, you can use ES File Explorer as well for the purpose.

Q – Are any external player compatible with Cinema HD V2.4.0 APK?

MX Player. You can choose the default player from Settings > General Settings.

Q – Is Cinema HD V2 APK for Android and Firestick free to use?

Yes!

Conclusion – Cinema HD V2 APK for Firestick and Android

So, what are you waiting for? Get the Latest Cinema HD v2.4.0 APK for Firestick and Android. Enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows for free on Android mobile, Android TV, Android TV Box, Mi Stick, Roku, Nvidia Shield, PS4, and Xbox One/Xbox 360. Questions, if any; please feel free to put down in the comments section provided below.

Thank You.