ClickFree Review: Unique Mobile Software to Spy Phone in 2020

The spy phone app has become an essential software to ensure your safety. Spy phone apps are useful to safeguard against immoral, dangerous, illegal apps. The spy phone is the latest surveillance software.

The top mobile software to spy phones in 2020 should have functions to record phone calls, SMS, and much more. It can also track GPS location, all your browser activity, and other software like Whatsapp, Facebook, Viber, Skype, etc.

Do you want to keep your mobile applications secured? Check the Clickfree review to know if the app is the one for you or not.

Part. 1 ClickFree Spy App: An Introduction

ClickFree is the spy phone app that monitors your web browser securely. A reliable and effective app allows you to get access to watch updates. The app is fully-featured and consists of automatic back up support, ElephantDrive support, Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.

The spy app is convenient to use rather than complicated processes. ClickFree is the well-trusted name in the market that is dependable and the most useful.

Part 2: The Features of ClickFree Spy App

The features or functions of any app should be diverse. They should aim at offering convenience to the customer at all costs. The below-stated features highlight the capability and efficiency of the ClickFree app.

Track Location

ClickFree is an excellent spy app that enables to track GPS location in real-time. The app enables you to find the current location of anyone in real-time. You can view location history even after a couple of weeks. Accessing details like addresses and 3D street view become easy.

Read Messages and Monitor Call Activity

The app allows you to read text messages without touching the target phone. You can also view the iMessages if the device is an iPhone. Moreover, the spy app offers the means to retrieve the deleted messages via the archive function.

You can also view the recent incoming and outgoing calls on the target device with info such as duration, time of call, and frequencies.

The Built-in Photo Viewer

ClickFree mobile app comprises a photo viewer that ensures you can view photos backed up from your phone.

The files may include photos, music, videos, documents, bookmarks, contacts, calendars, and other apps. After you secure a backup of an app, ClickFree backup ensures you can restore them in a flash.

Social Media History Tracking

There are so many social media available that it is hard for parents to check each of them’ chat history manually. It is where ClickFree comes in as the app is capable of tracking all the notable apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram.

ClickFree will allow you to access the private conversations happening on the apps. Moreover, you will view and download the exchanged media files, such as photos and videos.

Spying on Internet Activity

Browsing history monitoring is an essential feature of any spying app, and ClickFree is not behind any other platform. The app offers an excellent feature to check someone’s web browsing habits remotely.

The app will display the names of the sites visited, their visit frequencies, bookmarks, and even the brief descriptions of unfamiliar websites.

Part 3: How to Install ClickFree App in Android Phone

It is vital to know that the Android app remains hidden on the target phone as soon as you install it and add your login credentials to the platform.

Step 1: You need to go to the official portal of ClickFree and create an account.

Step 2: You need to Install the ClickFree app on your targeted device. The function will provide you instructions that you need to follow to complete all rights and reservations.

Step 3: Now, you can start tracking. Go to login, enter your details, and go to the control panel.

On the left, you will see plenty of options you can select as per your choice for what you want to track, including tracking social media apps and messages or GPS location, and much more.

Part 4: How to install ClickFree on iOS

You would not need to add the app at all on the target iPhone. All you need is the login info of the user’s iCloud account. Once you access that, you will be clear to monitor the activities occurring on the iPhone.

Step 1: First of all, create a ClickFree account and enter your user name, email ID, and password.

Step 2: Secondly, select the ClickFree subscription plan that suits you well after choosing the Apple icon.

Step 3: After that, you will receive an email with set instructions. Follow the setup instructions. Then, verify the targeted individual’s iCloud personal information. ClickFree servers will take a few minutes to sync with the particular device.

Step 4: Finally, ClickFree will start running. If you want to see the dashboard, you can log in remotely. You will find all the features of ClickFree, including keylogger on the left hand.

Part 5: Why ClickFree is Professional?

The automatic system sends you a notification when the device operates, enters, and leaves a particular zone. Millions of people worldwide use the ClickFree app, and the best-recognized publications across the globe acknowledge the benefit of the app.

Here are some additional points that prove that ClickFree is a professional app:

It Offers Multi-Device Back up

The app allows you to use one SD card to back up more than one device at a time. You can freely use multiple accounts, including dropbox, box SkyDrive, google drive, SugarSync, and Microsoft Skydive.

No Root or Jailbreak Needed

The app shows the design in the way that it needs no rooting or jailbreak to install ClickFree. You can easily use it on any device. There are a small number of spy apps that offer location-tracking functions.

Easy to Install

ClickFree app is easy to install as it does not consist of any hard and fast rules and procedures to install and use. The functions are relatively convenient to use. The automatic system allows backing up of particular data or files automatically.

You have to design the schedule once then back up processes accordingly. When you get a connection with the particular removable drive, back upstarts automatically.

Track the Phone in Secret

ClickFree incorporates a unique feature that allows it to remain hidden on target Android and iOS after installation. The stealth mode ensures you to stay hidden while monitoring any device(Android and iOS).

Additionally, the ClickFree app has an efficient system to monitor social media apps, including Instagram, Snapchat, etc. The app views call history and all contacts. You can install the app on any Android phone and iOS.

Conclusion

ClickFree app incorporates excellent features. The backup system is quite vital that restores your data. It is challenging to get all features in one place. However, ClickFree offers a great collaboration with both the top cell phone platform, making it a great app to purchase.