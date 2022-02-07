CometChat is developers’ favorite chat-building platform. Know, why!

Modern instant messaging and SMS both rose to popularity in the early and mid-1990s. The invention of the computer ushered in a new era of information exchange. From cave paintings and carrier pigeons to telegrams and datagrams, the number of ways people express themselves to one another has evolved enormously.

As technology has advanced, new methods of communication have developed. Unlike the old days when people had to wait for days, months, and sometimes years to deliver a message, modern technology has made things easier. It is now time for instant messaging. The latest gadgets, software, and applications give one a rich experience in communicating through messaging and chat platforms. One such nifty product that has emerged as a beneficial communication medium, especially for businesses, is CometChat.

A reliable tool to make communication effective

Internet connections and protocols have evolved to meet the needs of online chat. These days, a host of chat programs and platforms are available with amazing visual and audio connectivity options. From dating platforms to educational institutions and businesses, messaging or chat tools have significantly gathered attention by incorporating new features and exciting elements into their framework.

However, to make such communications effective, most businesses and institutions look for platforms that are secure, trustworthy, firm, and easy to use. CometChat not only meets these benchmarks, but also offers substantial solutions for every kind of chat platform: dating, education, healthcare, virtual events, marketplace, and social community. It also provides on-demand services where one can create chats based on their needs and ensure that they offer a seamless experience.

This communication platform drives meaningful user-to-user engagement for one’s growing business with a scalable, secure, and easy-to-use solution. Instead of building a whole new chat feature, it allows a developer to quickly and effortlessly integrate the already-built software development kit (SKD) into a website.

The CometChat API and SDKs make it easy to build a chat app that is incredibly responsive and efficient in terms of functionality. Designed for iOS, Android, and the web, they all work seamlessly together. Besides, it also comes with the best documentation available, in-depth tutorials, and demo apps for every platform to help grasp how things work.

Advanced chat features to give users an amazing experience!

Integrating a chat platform into a business can have numerous advantages. As opposed to emails, where many feel they have to explain things at length and breadth, a chatting platform simplifies the whole conversation. It allows for persistent, ongoing conversations, whereas email is not designed for this.

CometChat, featuring its extensive elements and extensions, has become a developer’s favorite. The 1-to-1 and group text chat allow users to send messages in public, private, or password-protected conversations. The Whatsapp-styled group voice and video calling featuremakes communicating easy. The Rich Media Attachment feature supports rich media preview panels for all popular sites. With Webhooks and Bots, one will be notified when any time-set events occur, and automated bot software is set to perform the tasks. In fact, this service has many interesting extensions that aid developers and enterprises in developing and generating a significant chat window.

What sets this unique product apart from its competitors.

CometChat’s SDKs are thoughtfully designed and rigorously tested, including those for React, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, PHP/Laravel, and more. The brilliantly designed SDKs and APIs allow one to swiftly attach voice, video, and text chat to their apps and websites within minutes. Besides, if one wants to integrate using APIs, CometChat offers that facility as well. The API library is built to ensure prompt and hassle-free execution so that one can just focus on building their app or website instead of getting distracted by unnecessary plugins.

This developer-focused platform is like a Lego set. It provides all the basic and advanced fundamentals needed to build a chat solution. The flexible integration options like chat widgets give the freedom to choose what is required and structure it as per need.

Moreover, production-ready UI Kits are another aspect of CometChat that one can integrate and customize based on demand. No wonder why this splendid platform is a great one-stop chat solution for developers and enterprises!