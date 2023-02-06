Common and Effective Advertising Methods

Promoting the website you put a lot of effort into is a whole process. That’s why we decided to share some of the most common advertising methods that will be 100% effective for you. There are some platforms that come with built-in tools that will initially boost your website, but you still need to know how to additionally promote it. For example, explore more about managed WordPress hosting and see why it is helpful. Now, let’s focus on the best advertising methods.

10 Best Advertising Methods

To create an ad that will be remarkable, a lot of strategic planning is done in advance. Let’s have a look at the most popular advertising strategies and learn why they are so successful.

1. Repetition

The repetition technique may be used on a micro or a macro level. What does that mean? For example, when you think of a McDonald’s ad, you can immediately hear the music and the slogan in your head. This is repetition on a macro level. However, if you see one ad with the brand logo more than once on one picture, then we’re talking about repetition on a micro level. It is considered that the more you see the brand, the more likely you will buy something.

2. Nostalgia

The nostalgia method might be one of the best. During challenging times, such as a recession or pandemic, the nostalgic advertising strategy may be extremely good. Whenever anyone is having a difficult time, it might be comforting to see something familiar that reminds them of earlier, brighter days. Each generation has something that is recognizable for the times when they grew up. So, imagine hearing or seeing something that reminds you of your childhood days.

3. Endorsements

Try to remember how many times you have turned your TV on or scrolled through Instagram or another social media and come across a celebrity promoting a product or service. Brands often make a significant impact on people if they include celebrities in their ads, so it’s not weird that we see all kinds of collaborations everywhere on the Internet.

4. Color Psychology

When you first look at some ad, you immediately notice the design, which includes the color too. Colors are a great advertising method that may be used as the basis for various advertising or promotional campaigns because audiences can learn a lot from them even before reading the actual content. It is scientifically proven that colors have a complex psychology behind them, so even if you are not aware of that, your brain, indeed, is.

5. Storytelling

Stories always manage to get people’s attention, so why don’t you try this method in order to boost your online business? By using storytelling, you will simply create one amazing ad that will showcase your mission in a different way. This solution will make your website more relatable to the audience, and they will get a feeling that they can rely on your company.

6. Appeal to Reason

An appeal to reason is at the basis of all fact-based and data-driven advertising. Think about the auto, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and insurance industries as industries where safety and trust are crucial factors. Before using anything, customers want to be sure that it is both essential and safe. If you go for this advertising technique, it’s very important to provide as much relevant information as possible.

7. Promotions

Promotions are something we see everywhere around us – in malls, shops, supermarkets, etc. This can be seen as the most interactive method, as you can ask whatever you want and get an answer at the moment. But there are also online promotions that you can find as sponsored ads on your social media. Giveaways are also part of promotions where you can win something just by tagging your friend in a comment.

8. Bandwagon

Since you’ve grown up, you must have heard at least 10 times how you shouldn’t do something just because others are doing it. Well, that’s exactly what this method is exactly about. Peer pressure plays a significant role in whether you’ll do something or not, and, again, there is complex psychology behind this. The ice bucket challenge from a few years ago is an example of the bandwagon technique. The videos represented basically anyone doing the challenge in order to convince you to do it.

9. Social Proof

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how good your advertisement is or how good a campaign you’ve provided. People will still be skeptical about products or services they haven’t seen before. The social proof technique is basically testimonies of other people who have already used the good. In other words, you let other people speak for your brand.

10. Emotional Persuasion

A great and common example of emotional persuasion is cigarette marketing. Those ads tend to provoke emotion in people in order to convince them to think again before lighting up a cigarette. The goal of this advertising strategy is to create a strong feeling. This feeling could be either positive, like happiness or excitement, or negative, like rage or fear.

Final Thoughts