Computer Viruses Simplify

A computer virus is a type of malicious code or software program that can spread from one computer to another causing restriction with computer operations.

This is done without the user’s knowledge and performs malicious actions.

What can computer viruses do?

A computer virus can corrupt or delete data on your computer. It can use an e-mail program to spread the virus to other email addresses in your online address book.

In the worst-case scenario, it may even delete everything on your hard disk.

Some computer viruses are programmed to harm your computer by:

Damaging programs

Deleting files

Reformatting the hard drive

Replicating themselves

Flooding a network with traffic, making it incredibly hard to perform any internet activity.

Doctors can usually diagnose a virus based on symptoms shown by the body. IT professionals can do the same with computers so get in touch with your computer repair technicianto find out if your computer has been infected by a virus.

How do computer viruses spread?

A computer virus can spread if a hard drive infected by an external virus is inserted into your PC.

These removable devices can be a USB drive, an external hard disk, or in the early days—floppy disks. It can also spread via email attachments, which can easily carry malware.

When you download apps, videos, songs, etc from untrusted websites, your computer, PC, or laptop can also get infected.

What are the symptoms of a computer virus?

Your computer may be infected if you notice any of these malware symptoms:

Slow computer performance

Unpredictable computer behaviour

Unexplained data loss

Regular computer crashes and blue screen errors

Low storage

Constant browser pop-ups

Disabled security software

What are the types of viruses you need to get rid of from your computer?

Multipartite Virus

Multipartite virus can infect the entire system. It can easily spread in the computer, performing unauthorised actions in the operating system including folders and other programs on the computer.

Trojans

A Trojan may have one or more harmful uses, which is what makes them so dangerous. Normally, they come via email attachment or when an infected site is visited. They can make changes to your computer and perform malicious activities, without your knowledge and consent.

Web Scripting Virus

This virus hides in the coding of links, images, videos, ads, and site code. It can infect systems when you download malicious files or it will direct you to a malicious website.

File Infector

File infector targets executable files or programs. It can slow down programs and damage system files when you run them.

Boot Sector Virus

This virus can hide in a file on a USB drive or email attachment. It can infect the master boot record to cause damage to the system.

Network Virus

This form of virus spreads across the Local Network Area (LAN) and the internet. These viruses are replicated across shared resources, including drives and folders.

A computer virus can create turmoil on your PC. The most common indication is that the computer slows down or the programs are taking too long to respond. In such cases, get in touch with your computer repair services to remove these viruses as soon as possible.