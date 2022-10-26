Consider why PCI Compliance is so Reliable

Electronic payments have become cheap as governments look for ways to cut costs. Using a credit or debit card is a faster, less error-prone, and easier way for residents to transact.

The method of verification depends on the volume of processed transactions. If you do not exceed the annual payment of 20,000, you can verify this by completing the self-assessment questionnaire. If you have multiple operations, you should contact an accreditation body. Check the three steps:

Theoretical part. Auditors evaluate the information security policy’s quality, relevance, and practicality.

Assessment of IT infrastructure. Experts conduct a series of tests to simulate attacks on corporate networks. This includes checking the company’s firewalls, anti-virus, and other software.

Processing reports. You will receive a PCI DSS compliance certificate if your company passes all the tests. Otherwise, the examiner will conclude on violations that must be eliminated. If significant deviations from standard requirements are detected, the entire audit process should be repeated even after correcting the situation.

You may not be PCI DSS certified if you work with a payment provider. This company acts as an intermediary between the seller (online store or entrepreneur) and the bank and assumes responsibility for non-cash payments via the Internet.

Payment service providers respond to problems in processing bank card data and thus receive a PCI DSS certificate. All you need to do is make sure that the payment service’s PCI DSS compliance certificate is regularly updated.

PCI compliance attestation has several benefits.

Protect your residence card data and reduce the risk of data leakage.

It helps organizations better prepare to detect and prevent physical and network attacks.

Paying wages using a broker’s card increases people’s sense of security.

Provides security standards that government agencies must adhere to.

Contributes to more efficient financial activities

The risk of data leakage is significantly reduced.

Card brands can impose fines, suspend service, and even the accounts of merchants who are not PCI compliant. If cardholder data is compromised, the agency may suffer financial losses and be responsible for future detection and prevention services required by card issuers and card associations. Agents may be penalized for the number of stolen numbers from card associations, which may result in higher transaction fees in the future.

PCI compatibility updates prevent this effect

Merchants or brokers (levels 2, 3, and 4) with fewer than 6 million transactions per year must complete a PCI assessment questionnaire and receive a certificate of compliance. Upon completion, the seller’s acquiring bank must accept the results and relevant valid documents.

Level 1: Organizations with more than 6 million transactions in the past year must undergo an annual on-site audit by a qualified security expert who has completed the PCI Internal Security Assessor training program.

If card data is compromised on Level 2, 3, or 4 devices, it will be assigned a Level 1 scan and may be subjected to more detailed checks.

PCI is more than an “IT problem.”

One of the problems with PCI compliance is the myth that PCI compliance is solely an IT problem. Since compliance is related to network security, it falls under the term “technology.” But in reality, attackers are more likely to discover the compromise of sensitive government card data through non-technical methods and contacts. Employees who work with card payment systems must receive training on how their work ensures PCI compliance.

By the end of the fiscal year, government agencies must strengthen PCI compliance. However, PCI compliance is not a one-time project, and to be compliant, agencies must comply with all regulations each year.

Wait until embedded credentials are stolen before achieving the PCI compliance definition. Start planning for compliance upgrades now and make sure it’s factored into your budget for the next fiscal year.

PCI-DSS standards certify that companies meet industry-specific payment processing requirements. This requirement was created in 2005 by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Board, formed by international payment companies such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. Since 2012, accreditation has been mandatory for organizations with bank cards. With this document, the company makes it clear to market participants that the security of user data has the highest priority.

PCI DSS-compliant organizations must take personal information seriously. This is reflected in the following six official points:

Corporate networks must be securely protected, and data traffic must be filtered through firewalls. Areas in which customer data is processed should be divided into separate segments. The virtual machine must run as a single server. This is necessary to avoid running multiple functions that require different levels of protection on the same virtual machine. Such schemes make it difficult for potential hackers to access the entire system. Web passwords should be solid and non-standardized.

An essential requirement of PCI DSS is that information on the network must be securely encrypted using a 128-bit or more excellent key.

Organizations should use the latest anti-virus software. The process of updating vulnerable software should also be documented.

Access to critical parts of the infrastructure is only through multi-factor authentication. Therefore, physical access to the servers where user data is stored must be limited. This should be changed whenever there is a change in personnel.

All processes in the infrastructure must always be recorded, which is necessary to find traces of hackers quickly. It would help if you regularly scan your infrastructure for vulnerabilities.

A description of the company’s information security policy must be provided. Establish general rules and procedures for access to your data. It is also essential to plan what to do if an intrusion is detected. All these documents must be updated every year as the company changes.

How to get a PCI-DSS certificate? You have two options: fill out the form or undergo an external QSA audit. Independent troubleshooting is allowed in two cases:

To service providers, if their annual number of transactions does not exceed 300,000.

If the number of transactions does not exceed 1 million per year.

Then you need to contact the auditor:

For practical implementation, specialists first check the rules, instructions, and other internal documents regulating the company’s information security.

Next comes a test hacker attack on the infrastructure. The goal is to find weak points.

After completing both stages, experts evaluate the technical condition of the network and its compliance with the requirements of the PCI DSS standard. The compatibility of software, network architecture, operating system configuration, etc., is evaluated. Minor deficiencies detected at this stage can be immediately eliminated.

Is there a possibility of PCI DSS non-compliance? There is, but it happens when banks and payment companies ignore security features. The expected result is easy to imagine. Also, it doesn’t meet industry security requirements, so it’s easy to fall victim to scammers. You must compensate the customer for the loss if the transaction is fraudulent. Additionally, failure to comply with PCI DSS at any time can result in significant fines.