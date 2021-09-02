Convergence of IT Technology

It is known that convergence is coming together of two or more separate units or phenomena. Convergence is gradually increasing in prevailing in the IT globe. IT industry is facing the convergence where there is the combination of more than two disparate technologies in a one device. Convergence normally influences customers to shift to new technologies. Most of the home users who have embraced the technology normally get Internet access through traditional telephone or cable Television corporation.

Statement of the problem proposed;

The research talks about convergence of personal computers and consumer electronics and how it has advanced from olden days to modern days. Find out the importance, barrier and advancement of convergence of personal computers and consumer electronics.

Main literature

The convergence of personal computers and consumer electronics have already started and its using WebTV, which normally pipes the globe Wide Web to a vaguely customized TV set that has a set-top box from a normal telephone line and offers a degree of interaction. There are several games which are designed specifically for television but can also be played over the internet.

The main barrier to more quick convergence is the huge investment that is needed to bring cable television to all the household, both by cable access suppliers and personally households. Another approach is the Satellite wireless service which brings users to the Internet. DSL (Digital Subscriber Lin) technologies provide the chance of adequate bandwidth linkage over normal phone wires for streaming films to Television sets.

The consumers are also having a difficult time having a clear division between what’s a processor, CE device or toy. The growing convergence of these two types of products generates headaches for corporations, dealers and distribution channels.

In order for the era of convergence to be successful, electronics OEMs have to design with technologies that normally provide utmost suppleness and a lot of time to market. While these protocols are evolving, OEMs applying field programmable knowledge in micro organizers and gate arrays, for instance, can rapidly adjust to altering market circumstances. By separating groups of comparable devices, these connectivity procedures can be applied in an easy way without intemperance device overhead.

This technology permits consumer electronics and personal computer electronics appliances to advertise and provide their services to network customers. All home users will some take photograph home and set it on the counter. The photos in the camera will automatically upload all the photos making all them visible in any device able to display images. The user might see them on the television and scrutinize them. The photos can also be edited through the access of PC.

