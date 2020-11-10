Document signing now transcends scribbling or drawing signatures on paper using a ball pen. More than ever is the best time to embrace fast and secure document signing processes. This is because consumers are only willing to stick with brands with efficient business processes.

Electronic signatures can help reduce contract negotiation time and transaction costs. For businesses awake to the most recent business communication trends and the need for more secure ways of executing transactions, digital signature is the way.

Digital signature platforms like CocoSign can help you sign as many documents as possible in a few minutes with added features like an audit trail and time stamp. This helps reduce document forgery or modification post-signing to a bare minimum.

CocoSign is a well-trusted digital signature app used by numerous individuals and companies in all sectors to reduce their document workflow and enhance productivity. CocoSign’s digital signatures are not only easy to make, but also secure and legally binding.

How to Create a Digital Signature Free Online with CocoSign?

Are you looking to append your signature to that PDF file? Here is how easy it is to do so with CocoSign in a few easy steps:

Upload Your Document

Go to this page to create digital signatures. You may drag and drop the chosen document in the highlighted window and start to create a signature. Another option is to click the ‘Choose File’ button to upload the document to the platform.

Users can also upload from the cloud via Google Drive, Box, OneDrive and DropBox. The platform supports docs, pdf, jpg, png document formats.

Add signature field

To create an electronic signature, you will need to add a signature field. Check the ‘I’m the only signer box’ if you are the only one signing, then click the Next button to proceed to the add fields page within which you can add a signature field.

Otherwise, if there are other signatories to the document, clicking the Next button takes you to the add recipients’ page. Write out the emails addresses and names of the signatories to the document.

Signing the Document

When it comes to signing documents, users can choose between type or draw to make their electronic signatures. Or they may simply upload their scanned signatures onto the document.

After signing, click Save to finalize the signing process.

Download the Signed Document

After appending a free digital signature on your document(s), you can proceed to download these files to your personal computer or mobile phones to do with as you wish. There are also provisions for you to share the signed file(s) directly with whoever you want to.

How does Digital Signature Work?

Digital signatures, same as handwritten signatures, are unique to each signer and are an indicator of the writer’s intent to legalize a piece of document, albeit electronically.

A digital signature works by utilising what is known as a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to create a cryptographic hash once a user appends his or her signature. This hash is subsequently encrypted, and affixed on the document to create a digital signature.

Sites that offer to help users create electronic signature free such as CocoSign provide an online platform for users to upload, sign, and subsequently send out documents to concerned parties.

This is made possible by collaborations with trustworthy certification authorities that provide digital certificates that are recognized and accepted everywhere.

Why Do You Need CocoSign to Create a Digital Signature?

Security

One of the major concerns with online activity is the potential risk of data breaches. Digital signatures are not left out of the mix, risking falling into the wrong hands.

However, with CocoSign, you can be assured that your files and signatures are given a high level of protection. File transfers, downloads, and signatures on the site are protected by 256-bit SSL encryption ensuring there’s no way data can be leaked.

Additionally, the adoption of a centralised information management system by CocoSign makes sure that users can process data only after going through a series of authentication checks.

Compatibility with a wide range of devices

Another reason you should create digital signatures on Word, PDF and documents of other formats with CocoSign is the platform’s compatibility with several devices and operating systems.

You can draw signatures on your mobile phone – both iOS and Android – laptop, or desktop, with the only requirement being that you have stable internet connection, and a web browser.

User-friendly interface

One important perk of using CocoSign is its simplicity. The platform is simple and intuitive to use for even newbies who have no experience about online signing. The platform is also very responsive and has a fast loading time, making the process of creating e-signature free pretty enjoyable.

Multiple Free Business Templates

One of the perks of using CocoSign is the variety of document templates available for users to choose from, including all types of contracts, agreements, wills, ect, saving the headache in drafting one from scratch or consulting a costly lawyer.

Digital Signature V.S. Electronic Signature

Electronic signature is an encompassing term that covers all forms of virtual markings drawn on documents. These markings may or may not be subjected to verification processes.

Before a signature can be termed ‘Digital’, there must be certifications that verify its authenticity. And while electronic signatures are easier to use, digital signatures are widely preferred due to the high levels of authenticity and security.

In a word, the major difference between both electronic signatures and digital signatures is the level of security detail incorporated within. While electronic signatures in itself are safe, digital signatures take security to the next level by using Public Key Cryptography technology to reduce forgery cases and protect document confidentiality.

FAQs

1. In what format can I sign documents digitally?

CocoSign supports signing documents in PDF, Docx, Doc, PDF, PNG, JPG and XLS formats. However, the signed version of the document is available only in PDF format.

2. How is a digital signature verified?

Digital signatures are verified by the document recipient with both the private and public key. Firstly, the recipient needs to authenticate the signature’s public key with the Certifying Authority. Once this checks out, the recipient can proceed to decrypt the document containing the signature with the private key.

3. Are digital signatures safe?

One thing digital signatures are renowned for is the high level of security and encryption technology on offer. Digital signature providers such CocoSign must pass several security checks from the relevant authorities before being certified as safe to operate.

4. Are digital signatures legally binding?

Digital signatures created with CocoSign and all other platforms in general are legally binding. These signatures are intended to be the stand-in, online version of wet signatures used on physical documents, and as such, they are recognized by law.

5. What method can I use to create a digital signature free?

There are several ways by which you can create a digital signature that can be admissible anywhere. On CocoSign, for instance, there is an arrangement for you to drag and drop documents to be signed in a provided window, after which you can then hover your cursor over the document to append your signature.

Alternatively, with CocoSign, you can upload a scanned copy of your signature, which can then be affixed on the document.

Conclusion

The benefits of signing your documents digitally far outweigh the negatives – if any – and it is a sure-fire way of getting transactions done quicker, and with greater security. If you need a reliable platform to generate a safer electronic signature free, CocoSign is the one for you.