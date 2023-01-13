Crypto Investing: Top 5 crypto news for the end of 2022

Cryptocurrency is one of the most potential investing opportunities. Many people prefer to invest in digital currency in order to maximize their earnings. But which tokens should you buy towards the end of 2022 and what do cryptocurrency loans have to do with it?

What is crypto investing? Why is it beneficial?

Many people turn to investing in cryptocurrency because there is really a lot of money going around. Today you invest $1,000, and that amount can go up 10 times or more. Let’s look at all the benefits of crypto investing:

High level of profitability. Despite the fall of Bitcoin, it is a reliable cryptocurrency. If 10 years ago it was only worth about $2, today it is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Easy entry to the market. To trade cryptocurrency, you only need to register on a reliable exchange.

Liquidity. The demand for cryptocurrencies is quite high, a lot of people are engaged in their sale. Due to this, the investor can buy the assets at any time, and if necessary, it is just as easy to sell them at the current market value.

Minimal costs. Trading on the exchange is arranged in such a way that the investor invests a minimum of money and does not spend extra money to pay for commissions and services.

The best cryptocurrencies to invest in

There are recognized market leaders — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others. In addition, there are other promising cryptocurrencies that can soar in price. So the investor has an opportunity to choose from a large number of crypto-assets. We recommend investing in these tokens:

IMPT — a unique ecological crypto project with high income potential for early investors (presale);

Calvaria — a card-based crypto-strategy with exciting battles and colorful original characters (presale);

RobotEra — a crypto sandbox in the form of a planet populated by robots that are controlled by players (meta universe token at the presale stage);

Dash 2 Trade — a platform with its own cryptocurrency and rich analytical functionality for traders and investors (presale);

Tamadoge — a promising project with P2E mechanics that allows to earn money while playing;

Battle Infinity — a unique crypto-asset dedicated to fantasy sports;

Lucky Block — a cryptocurrency from popular NFT-platform;

Bitcoin (BTC) — a long-time leader on the cryptocurrency market;

Ethereum (ETH) — the best altcoin, holding its position for a long time;

Cosmos (ATOM) — a cryptocurrency for easy interaction;

Solana (SOL) — a super fast transaction processing token;

Litecoin (LTC) — a cryptocurrency with bitcoin disadvantages fixed;

Polkadot (DOT) — an opportunity to connect several blockchains;

Binance Coin (BNB) — a popular cryptocurrency exchange token;

Cardano (ADA) — a cryptocurrency for transparent transactions.

If you need stablecoins, you can take a USDT loan with CoinRabbit.

Young investors and their mistakes — how to earn with minimal losses

At the beginning of their journey, every investor makes different mistakes. This is normal, but so that you don’t suffer losses, let’s talk about typical investor mistakes:

Lack of Goal. Setting a goal is the first and most important point on the road to results. Estimate how much you are willing to invest and make a financial plan accordingly.

Lack of a Financial Cushion. You should always have a financial safety cushion in case of unforeseen situations. It should cover all expenses for at least 6 months.

Investing in unexplored instruments. Many newcomers do not pay attention to basic economic drivers (i.e. factors that can influence cryptocurrency quotes). Therefore, they open erroneous positions.

Trading at random. Because of the unpredictable nature of the market, first-time investors think that dealing in foreign exchange assets is a game of chance. They ignore analysis and risk management. So they invest their money in a single asset or give it to crooks.

Selling good assets early. Many investors, including experienced ones, are so afraid of losing capital that they start selling an instrument when it is rising. Fear of a sharp reversal and fall in quotations leads to the fact that they are left without profit.

Work through these mistakes, and then investing will not disappoint you.

Conclusion

As you can see, investing in cryptocurrency has many advantages. The main thing is to work through potential mistakes, choose the currency you want to invest in, and start earning. Don’t forget that crypto loans can help you with this.