Custom mobile applications from A to Z

In times when all businesses, from small local craftsmen to huge corporations, launch their apps, it is difficult to stand out. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to customize your app and tailor it to fit the needs of the users perfectly.

What is a custom mobile app?

Custom mobile applications are designed to meet the requirements of definite users while serving the needs of the business. Such apps have unique functionality and design and can be either for external (ecommerce, gaming) or internal users (time tracking, customer management). Of course, the development of such an app can be expensive and time-consuming. Is it worth it? Certainly.

Advantages of custom mobile applications

Something made specially for us always feels unique and thrilling, doesn’t it? The same rule goes for mobile apps. An application with unique design and engaging tools sparks interest and leaves a favorable experience. But this is just the top of the benefits custom applications have to offer.

1. Cross-platform development

It is very important to cover all possible users and they happen to use different platforms. It is so convenient when it is possible to restore one’s session on any platform effortlessly.

Besides, it is of no less importance to ensure device compatibility. With new models of smartphones, laptops, and tablets being released regularly, compatibility is a thing to keep in mind. Luckily, custom app development gets it covered.

2. Safety and security

Custom apps can be equipped with any security mechanisms you’d like. Ciphered data, two-step verification, face or fingerprint identification, complex passwords, or even blockchain – anything can be built in to protect valuable and personal information.

3. Scalability

There is always room for growth and improvement, especially in the sphere of app development. The app which seems perfect today can become outdated in a matter of a few years. With a custom app, you can change and tune it whenever and in whatever way you want. The app’s functionality can be enriched with new tools and services. The code, API, and technologies used are at one’s disposal.

4. Customer management

The ability to customize the app comes in handy in interaction with customers. It is wise to install some chatbots and/or provide easy access to support managers. Plus, there is a possibility to add survey forms to collect data about customers’ content and preferences.

What is the process of custom app development?

The development process differs according to the particular needs of the patron company, the app functionality, the architecture, tools, and many more aspects. Yet, some stages of this process are inevitable.

1. Idea

Developers should be approached with at least a concept of what needs to be realized. Some companies come with an MVP to then create a robust and effective application.

2. Target audience

Who will be the users of the app? What are they interested in and what trends do they follow? What platforms do they use? Will the app be for external or internal use? How to make the app the most interesting for the users? These questions are vital to consider.

3. Marketing and business strategy

It is important to research to promote the app effectively. Will you need SEO tools, linking, or ads in social media? How will the app be distributed: via app stores or the organizations will get it for corporate use?

Don’t forget to determine the budget for the marketing campaign and for the development process itself.

4. Development

When all questions are settled, it is time to turn to the development team. The design is to be discussed thoroughly to provide the best user experience. It is important to ensure a user-friendly and accessible interface. Coding, development techniques, programming languages, frameworks are to be discussed in detail for the app to run smoothly.

After the app is built, it goes through a cycle of testing to eliminate any possible bugs before the user finds them himself.

5. Launch

The app is ready to be presented to the end-users. With all the stages attended with precision and attention, the users’ adoption will be warm. But timely upgrading is a must to stay relevant and efficient.

Are custom mobile apps really worth it?

Of course, some companies choose pre-made app tools as the best solution and it may work perfectly fine. But they lack a bunch of beneficial features custom apps has. As it was stated above, custom applications provide a better experience for users, thus strengthening their relationship with the company in charge. After all, it is always a pleasure to use something that isn’t mass-produced but made from scratch with an idea.