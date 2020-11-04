Datacenter relocation is done; what’s next?

Pursuing a datacenter relocation project is one critical task. Moving the valuable data of your organization from one place to another is important especially when you need a better and bigger facility. You must prepare for the process in advance and not leave behind any loose ends. While you give your best shot in planning and moving the datacenter, you need to be equally attentive to the datacenter post-relocation. Yes, the best iMoving.com local movers claim that the majority of people overlook the importance of planning for the actual relocation and what to do after the datacenter is relocated. Just like you prepare for the datacenter relocation, you must also consider crucial aspects related to post-relocation deals.

In this post, we have highlighted some crucial aspects to consider in your planning for post data center relocation.

1. Go through your data center relocation list all over again:

You must have made a datacenter relocation checklist. Now that the process is done, you must check it all over and ensure that there is a tick against each checkbox. This will help you identify any gap between the planning and execution and if that is an error, it makes it easier to find out a way to overcome it.

2. Check the backup:

You must have made a backup of all your data. It is very important to safeguard your data and because of the risky nature of the process, it is prone to lose or any other kind of damage. The backup will give you the peace of mind that you have a Plan B for data security if anything goes wrong. Now, it is time to check if the backup is all in one place.

3. Let the professionals install the datacenter:

Hundreds of cables keep your datacenter working. Besides, it demands unique installation as well and it is best advised to let the professionals handle the process. While you must have paid attention to the de-installation of the datacenter at the previous facility, re-installing it in the new one is equally important to supervise. The right installation of the datacenter would determine its efficiency and thus your performance.

It is recommended to keep the cables organized to ensure an easy and less time-consuming data center installation process. The professionals would check the cables before they plug them in. t is important to check if the cables were damaged during the relocation process. Ifanything is wrong, make sure you replace the cables first and not risk the safety of your data.

4. Switch it on, check the configuration and the connectivity:

Now that the datacenter is installed, it is time to turn it on. After turning it on, the administrators would run the configuration and check for connectivity. The configuration part would include any change in the configuration setting as well as running a firewall configuration.

For all these processes, it is very important to have a steady internet connection. If the internet connection isn’t powerful enough, server communication won’t be possible. Finally, let the administrators check if the server is functioning fine and as expected.

5. Be ready with a backup plan:

You must have a backup plan when you are relocating a datacenter. Any type of relocation, especially a datacenter relocation, has a range of risks associated with it. Having a backup plan ensures that if anything goes wrong, you have a cushion. Even if you have planned the relocation efficiently or have executed it with due care, there are several challenges that can make your datacenter relocation troublesome.

In case of damage, you can prevent the losses with a backup plan. It is also helpful in preventing the loss of equipment.

6. Upgrade if required:

It is very important to know your current requirements as well as what to expect in the future. Depending upon the existing and growing needs of your organization, you may consider upgrading your datacenter. While other technical equipment can be upgraded in advance, a datacenter must be upgraded once the relocation is complete. This helps you ensure the protection of data. You must check what your needs are and consider upgrading the size and type of data center you have.

Datacenter relocation is a very complicated job. You must know what to do before, during, and after datacenter relocation. A business needs to stay abreast of the changing technological environment. As most of the businesses today have in-house datacenters, engaging a professional moving company is very important for the successful relocation of datacenter. Make sure you follow all the above-mentioned steps and make your datacenter relocation process successful. Business relocation are tough and your data is one of the most valuable assets you have and this guide will make relocating it safer and successful.