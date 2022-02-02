Delta Emulator App Download on iOS (iPhone/iPad) – AppValley

Hailed as a successor of GBA4iOS, Delta is an all-in-one emulator for iPhone/iPad. Riley Testut, the brain behind the amazing Delta Emulator, gave iOS users a wonderful opportunity to enjoy games from Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and Super Nintendo on their iPhone/iPad. Let us check more about Delta Emulator for iOS below.

Delta Emulator Download on iOS – Features

Speaking about features, before we proceed onto that, you must know that Delta Emulator on iOS is completely free to use. You do not have to pay a single dime to enjoy the fantastic services of Delta Emulator on iPhone or iPad. Have a glance at some major features below.

Cloud Storage Compatibility

The emulator is compatible with popular cloud storage options viz Google Drive and Dropbox.

Cheat Codes

Delta allows you to use cheat codes when enjoying a classic game on your modern iOS device.

Save your Progress

With the feature of Save States, you can save the progress of your playback and continue from wherever you left off, the next time when you resume the game. Since you can synchronize your gaming progress to the cloud, you can resume playback on a different device as well.

Delta Emulator Skins

You can customize the skins of the emulator as per your liking.

Delta Emulator (iPhone/iPad) Download – AppValley

To download Delta Emulator for iPhone or iPad, you need to have AppValley installed on your iOS device. AppValley, as most of you already might know, is a popular third-party app store that caters to tweaked iOS apps, hacked games, emulators and so on. Check out the link below to install AppValley on iOS.

Download AppValley App

App Name Delta Emulator Category Emulator Price Free Compatibility Android, iOS, and PC Downloads 200000+

Delta Emulator iOS download No Computer [STEPS to Install]

Launch AppValley on your iOS device and do a quick search for Delta Emulator.

Wait for the results to come up.

Tap on Delta Emulator App from the search results to go to the app info screen.

Hit the Downloadbutton to start the installation process.

Tap on Allow/Install.

Wait for the installation to complete.

After the installation is complete, please go to Settings > General > Profiles & Device Management.

Locate and Trust the profile of Delta Emulator.

Frequently Asked Questions [FAQs]

Q – Does Delta Emulator work on iOS 15?

Yes!

Q – Can you run emulators on iOS?

Apple does not allow emulators on the App Store; however, as mentioned in this post, you can download Delta Emulator from AppValley to enjoy old-school games on your iPhone/iPad.

Q – What platforms can Delta emulate?

Delta supports NES, SNES, N64, GBC, GBA, and DS emulation.

Q – How do I add games to Delta iOS?

You can add games to Delta Emulator through any of the three methods given below.

Download game ROMs from the inbuilt Delta Browser.

If you have the game ROM available on your PC, then add the same to Delta Emulator on iOS through iTunes. Launch iTunes and connect your iPhone/iPad. Go to Apps on iTunes. Tap on File Sharing > Delta. Drag-and-drop the game ROM from your PC on iTunes and tap on Add.

You can upload the gaming ROMs to your Dropbox/Google Drive. Synchronize up your cloud storage with Delta and then add the game.

Q – Is there a SNES emulator for the iPhone?

Delta Emulator can emulate the SNES environment on the iPhone.

Wrapping up – Delta Emulator App Free Download on iOS with AppValley

That is all we have to share with you regarding the powerful Delta Emulator for iOS. Please drop us your questions or queries in the comments section provided below.